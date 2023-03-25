Politics
Spanish Prime Minister to Discuss Ukraine with Xi Jinping During His Visit to China | Spain
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez will travel to China next week to meet President Xi Jinping, where he is expected to stress that it will be up to Ukraine to decide the basis for a possible peace deal with Russia.
News of Snchez’s visit emerged late Wednesday, as Xi, who is trying to position himself as a mediator in Russia’s war with Ukraine, wrapped up a symbolic two-day trip to Moscow.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Thursday while attending an EU summit, Snchez described China as a leading global player and thanked Xi for the invitation to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Spain and China.
But he added that their meeting would obviously include discussions on the global crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
I think it is important to know firsthand what his position is on peace in Ukraine, and to tell him that it is the Ukrainians themselves who will set the conditions for the beginning of this peace, when it comes, a he said.
Secondly, the most important and fundamental thing is to preserve a rules-based international order, which depends on respect for the United Nations charter. One of these fundamental principles is respect for territorial integrity, in this case the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which is violated by President Putin.
Snchez also noted the importance of Spain being recognized as a possible diplomatic interlocutor during what he called such a complicated time in geopolitical difficulties.
Spain takes over the rotating EU presidency in July, and Snchez was keen to present his country as an important player on the world stage and a staunch NATO ally of Ukraine.
The prime minister’s office said it would hold business meetings at the Boao Forum for Asia on the Chinese island of Hainan on March 30 before heading to Beijing to meet Xi the next day.
China and Spain are enjoying sustained, healthy and stable development of their relations, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday. The two leaders maintain good communication, they added, without giving further details.
In the official joint statement of Putin and Xi’s meeting on March 21, the leaders said: The Russian side welcomes China’s willingness to play a positive role in the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine crisis and welcomes constructive proposals presented in the position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
On Feb. 24, exactly one year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Xi released a 12-point position paper he said aimed at offering a way forward for the crisis in Ukraine.
The newspaper said the international community should create conditions and platforms for the resumption of negotiations, and said China will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.
It did not offer specific measures but included strong language opposing the threat or use of nuclear weapons.
The plan, however, received a cold reception from Western leaders who argued that Beijing lacked the international credibility to act as a mediator in the conflict.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said China had not condemned the illegal invasion of Ukraine, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said China had already taken sides in the conflict.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
