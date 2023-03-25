Xi Jinping’s trip to Russia lowers nuclear war risks, EU foreign policy chief says





The Chinese president’s trip to Moscow this month has made the world safer, reducing the risk of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons, according to the EU’s foreign policy chief. Josep Borrell told reporters that President Xi Jinping made it very, very clear to the Russian leader that he should not deploy nuclear weapons, citing peace in China. 12-point peace plan for Ukrainewho condemned their use. One important thing is that this visit reduces the risk of nuclear war and they [the Chinese] were very, very clear, Borrell said. The president wants to minimize the risk of being associated with Russian military intervention, he added. They are not engaged militarily and nothing indicates that they wish to engage militarily. Despite warnings from the United States that Beijing planned to send weapons to its ally, Borrell said there was no evidence. They didn’t cross any red lines, he said, adding that China was not fully aligned with Russia. He said China’s proposed solution to the conflict, which was rejected by the United States, was not enough to resolve the conflict but was not entirely pro-Moscow. However, the Spaniard accused China of taking advantage of the situation with India. China was offering economic support by buying cheap Russian oil, he said, adding, “It’s a good deal for them.” You cannot expect China to stop buying Russian oil. Borrell said he will be heading to China soon. His visit would follow those of three other senior EU officials. Pedro Snchez, Spanish Prime Minister, will visit China next week; French President Emmanuel Macron will follow him the following week and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will accompany him for part of the trip. Several EU member states have criticized individual visits following a controversial visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in December. Krijnis Kari, Latvian Prime Minister, said this allowed China to divide and conquer. But Macron defended his move on Friday. Speaking to reporters after an EU summit, he said he would coordinate with EU partners. We have a common European vision to engage China to the fullest, he said, adding that the EU speaks with a united voice. Although China was not on the agenda for the two-day summit in Brussels, it was in the background of, I would say, almost every topic, an EU official said. This person said the EU was pushing Xi to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as Putin. What we think is positive is that China is at least engaging… But I think what we’re pushing and we’ve been pushing a lot is that they do it both ways, with Russia but also Ukraine. Charles Michel, president of the European Council of EU leaders, will not travel to China with von der Leyen and Macron. He was focusing on a potential EU summit with China, the official said. A date has not yet been set for the summit, the official said, but it could take place before July. It’s up to China to come up with a new date, they said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8f895b27-9e16-47b4-8608-dbd002facd65 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related