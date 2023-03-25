China’s rise relied on the West. Xi Jinping turns away.





In late 1978, China’s Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping set in motion two major political shifts that would change China and the world order for decades to come. At a Communist Party meeting in December, leaders said China would shift its focus from political struggle to economic development. Within days, China and the United States announced that they would establish diplomatic relations. These two events marked the end of China as a hermit country where a billion people lived in extreme poverty and the beginning of its evolution into a superpower. It is no coincidence that the country’s economic reform and its opening up to the outside world go hand in hand. China cannot develop in isolation from the world, Deng said.

Now both policies are in danger. China’s current supreme leader, Xi Jinping, who has just begun his third term as the nation’s president, has reversed many of the policies that propelled China’s economic rise. During his visit to Moscow this week, Xi also brought his country closer to Russia while alienating countries that have helped China develop over the past four decades.

The prospect of international isolation worries many people in China. They fear that China has ended up on the wrong side, just as it did after the Communist Party took over the country in 1949 and joined the Soviet bloc, only to have a falling out, then a border conflictwith the Soviet Union. With Xi’s visit, China has made it clear to the world which side it has chosen. It also made it much easier for the United States to persuade its American allies to join efforts to contain China. The fault line between the two camps is becoming increasingly clear, Hu Wei, a political scientist in Shanghai, said in an interview. I have long said that if China cannot make a flexible choice in the Russian-Ukrainian war, it will be further isolated. Immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Mr. Hu, in a comment, criticized China’s stance on the war. He predicted that the West would be more united, that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization would continue to expand, and that China could become an international pariah if it did not distance itself from Russia. His article was censored in China.

The Iron Curtain would fall not only from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, but also until the final showdown between the Western-dominated camp and its competitors, he wrote. If China does not take proactive steps to respond, it will encounter further containment from the United States and the West. Both nations vie for influence on the world stage, maneuvering to gain advantages on land, in the economy, and in cyberspace. It’s already arrived. In a recent speech, Xi criticized Western countries for their total containment, encirclement and suppression of US-led China. He said it has brought unprecedented serious challenges to the development of our country. China is experiencing sharp declines in exports and foreign direct investment, as many multinational companies are moving part or all of their supply chains out of China. The country’s economic policy has become far more unpredictable under Mr Xi, especially during the Covid zero lockdowns last year. And the combination of US trade tariffs and export controls has made navigating China tricky for multinational companies.

The Biden administration has tried to persuade others to coordinate its policies in China, particularly by blocking access to advanced technologies. American allies, including Japan and the Netherlands, have pledged not to sell their most advanced semiconductor machines to China. Britain, after hesitating for some time over the basic infrastructure of its 5G build, has decided against buying equipment from Huawei.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have reinforced negative perceptions of China within the European Union, writes a group of Chinese researchers in a report. China’s image in Europe is challenged by its association with Russia. Liberal-minded Chinese privately whisper that China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion and Mr. Xi’s friendship with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin have both made the construction of an alliance by the United States much easier and made their own lives much more difficult. Chinese businessmen have found it difficult to expand in the West, as many countries have adopted strict rules regarding Chinese investment. Manufacturers have had to move parts of their supply chains outside the country if they want to retain Western customers working to reduce their exposure to China. Many Chinese workers lost their jobs as a result. Chinese tech companies are under intense scrutiny. Citing national security concerns, the US government is pushing ByteDance, the Chinese internet company, to sell TikTok, its popular short-video app, or face a ban in the country. The United States has already banned the use of apps on government devices, as have Canada, Britain and European Union countries. TikToks chief executive Shou Chew testified in Congress on Thursday.

Feng Yujun, a professor and top Russia scholar at Fudan University in Shanghai, claimed in a December speech that China had paid too much, economically and politically, for its ties with Russia, according to a transcription of his speech. We should not only maintain a long-term friendly cooperative relationship with Russia, but also maintain a constructive partnership with the United States, because our relationship with the United States will determine China’s comprehensive international environment in the future. , did he declare. Mr. Xi quickly changed the direction indicated by Mr. Deng. He did not follow the advice of former leaders that China is biding its time and hiding its capabilities while developing. Instead, Mr. Xi boasted about China’s technological might when almost all of it was built on Western technologies. It has also turned China’s cooperative diplomats into confrontational warriors on the international stage. Under him, the Chinese government has repeatedly tried to use its economic clout to coerce any company or government that dared to criticize it. Mr. Deng was once asked why China attaches such importance to its relationship with the United States. He replied, “In recent decades, all countries that have had good relations with the United States have become prosperous, according to the memoirs of a leading expert on the United States, Li Shenzhi, a well-known liberal intellectual .

Under Mr. Xi, Chinese relations with the United States have become adversarial. On the other hand, he calls Mr Putin a dear friend and seeks to strengthen economic ties with Russia, whose production is close to that of Guangdong province in southern China and with which China has had a history. bitter and humiliating during the imperial and communist periods. Mr. Hu, the academic, said in the interview that it was not true that the United States had always tried to contain China. The United States let China into the World Trade Organization. He increased trade with China. It provided technology and management expertise when China had none. Why have US-China relations turned sour? He asked. Who should be responsible?

I will not discuss this because it is a sensitive issue, he said. I don’t think the responsibility lies with the United States He says China has no reason to complain that the United States is no longer helping it. Why should I help you if we’re not friends anymore? He asked. Isn’t it stupid to help make your competitor stronger?

Ultimately, foreign policy decisions should be based on helping China modernize and improve people’s lives, Hu said, unsure whether a leader likes a certain country or not. foreign. For the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Mr. Hu wrote a follow-up article. He asked if Mr Putin would still have continued with his special military operation if he had known how it would turn out. History does not sustain assumptions, and what is lost can never be recovered, he wrote. We can only learn lessons, do our best not to cling stubbornly to our journey and never repeat the mistakes of the past. He concluded: What is most tragic is to see a nation that does not remember its past mistakes. His article was about Russia, but he could just as well have been about China.

