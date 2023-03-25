Putin and Xi promise friendship but talks fail to lead to any breakthrough in Ukraine

Putin and Xi hail close ties

Japan’s Kishida visits Kyiv as a sign of solidarity

kyiv claims Russian missiles were destroyed in Crimea

NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine, March 24 (Reuters) – Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin emerged from two days of talks on Tuesday with warm words of friendship between China and Russia and shared criticism of the West, but no sign diplomatic breakthrough on Ukraine.

Xi’s visit to Moscow – long presented by the Kremlin as a show of support from its most powerful friend – was characterized by great demonstrative bonhomie. The two leaders called each other dear friends, promised each other economic cooperation and described their countries’ relations as the best they have ever been.

A joint statement included familiar accusations against the West – that Washington was undermining global stability and that NATO was invading the Asia-Pacific region.

On Ukraine, Putin praised Xi for a peace plan he proposed last month and blamed Kiev and the West for rejecting it.

“We believe that many provisions of China’s proposed peace plan are in line with Russian approaches and can be seen as the basis for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for it in the West and in Kyiv. However, until present, we don’t see such preparation on their side,” Putin said.

But Xi barely mentioned the conflict, saying China has an “even-handed stance” on it.

Responding to the meeting, the White House said China’s stance was not even-handed and urged Beijing to pressure Russia to withdraw from Ukraine’s sovereign territory to end the war. war.

The summit, Putin’s biggest show of diplomacy since he ordered his invasion of Ukraine a year ago, was partly overshadowed in Kyiv, where Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid an unannounced visit and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The latest world leader to make the grueling overland journey to show solidarity with Ukraine, Kishida visited Bucha on the outskirts of the capital, left littered with dead last year by fleeing Russian troops. He laid a wreath near a church before observing a moment of silence and bowing.

“The world was amazed to see innocent civilians in Bucha killed a year ago. I really feel great anger at the atrocity of visiting this very place here,” Kishida said.

“NO LIMITS”

Putin and Xi signed a “no limits” partnership agreement last year just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. Beijing has since refused to blame Moscow for the war and condemned Western sanctions against Russia, even though China has profited by getting discounts for oil and gas that Russia no longer sells to Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023.

The West has widely dismissed Xi’s peace plan for Ukraine as at best too vague to make a difference, and at worst a ploy to buy Putin time to rebuild his forces.

But kyiv, perhaps hoping to keep China neutral, has been more circumspect, cautiously welcoming the plan when China unveiled it last month.

During his press conference with Kishida, Zelenskiy said Kiev had invited China to sign Ukraine’s proposed peace plan but received no response. Zelenskiy repeatedly asked Xi to speak to him.

kyiv says there can be no peace talks with Russia unless it withdraws its troops. Moscow says kyiv must come to terms with territorial “realities” – a reference to its claim to have annexed almost a fifth of Ukraine.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said a ceasefire right now would freeze battle lines where they stand, meaning Ukraine would effectively cede parts of its territory to the Russian invasion.

Washington has said over the past month that it fears Beijing could arm Russia, which China denies.

QUEUE FOR FOOD, WATER

On the ground, bursts of incoming and outgoing artillery fire could be heard in the town of Chasiv Yar just west of Bakhmut, a small eastern town that has been the center of intense fighting for months.

Between buildings in Chasiv Yar, mostly elderly residents lined up to get water and food delivered by a team from the state emergency service.

Oleksii Stepanov said he was in Bakhmut until five days ago, but was evacuated when his house was destroyed by a missile.

“We were in the kitchen and the missile went through the roof. The kitchen was all that was left standing,” the 54-year-old said.

Moscow launched a massive winter offensive using hundreds of thousands of freshly called up reservists and convicts recruited as mercenaries in prison.

Despite the bloodiest fighting of the war, which both sides describe as a meat grinder, the front line has barely moved in four months except in Bakhmut where Russian forces made gains in January and February. kyiv decided this month not to withdraw its forces from the city.

Reporting by Mike Collett-White West of Kreminna, Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv and Reuters bureaus; Written by Peter Graff; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Alex Richardson

