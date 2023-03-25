Ukraine awaits its moment with the Chinese Xi, but will Kiev be heard?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on the big screen in Shanghai on November 5, 2018. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

Ukraine has been unusually tight-lipped about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s high-level visit to Moscow this week, watching Russia roll out the red carpet for the Chinese leader and waiting for his turn to have an audience with Xi. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Chinese president were due to have a phone call after the Sino-Russian meeting, but there were no further updates on that and, when asked about a possible call between the leaders on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said “nothing specific [has been decided]; we don’t have confirmation yet.” China has for some time sought to position itself as a peace broker between Russia and Ukraine, offering to broker a ceasefire early in the conflict and recently releasing a 12-point peace plan that called for a de-escalation of tensions. China’s proposals were discussed by Xi and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and, unsurprisingly, they both endorsed Beijing’s plan in a joint statement who tacitly criticized the West. Putin, however, tried to cast Ukraine and the West as obstacles to peace, saying the Chinese plan included provisions that “can serve as the basis for a peaceful settlement” when Kiev and the West are ready. “However, so far we don’t see such preparation from their side,” Putin said after the talks. Having been unusually tight-lipped about Putin’s meeting with Xi, Zelenskyy responded on Tuesday by saying Kiev had “invited” China to participate in a Ukraine-designed peace formula to end the war, but was waiting. always an answer. “We have offered China to become a partner in implementing the peace formula. We transmitted our formula through all channels. We invite you to dialogue. We are waiting for your response,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding, “We are getting signals, but there are no details yet.” The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Ukraine’s ‘peace formula’ was not discussed by Xi and Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. Pavel Byrkin | AFP | Getty Images

Some analysts believe Ukraine would be better off focusing on its existing Western allies than trying to win over a China that is openly aligned with Russia ideologically, economically and militarily. “After his visit to Moscow, we don’t need to talk to him [Xi] right now,” Oleksandr Musiyenko, a military expert and head of the Kyiv Center for Military and Legal Studies, told CNBC on Wednesday. “I don’t see any significance for Kyiv and for President Zelensky to have an audience or conversations with Xi Jinping and China at this time, because we can see that after Xi’s visit to Moscow… [there has been a] strengthening of the autocracy between Putin and Xi. China has chosen a side, the side of Russia,” Musiyenko added. “I’m not convinced that China’s plans and the 12-point peace plan are good for Ukraine. I think it’s a very bad deal for Ukraine and it’s a plan for Ukraine. Russia. I don’t see any possibility or importance of talking,” he said.

A peace agreement that Ukraine cannot accept

Kyiv has probably been watching the Moscow talks closely for any sign of deepening Sino-Russian relations or, conversely, of a move away from Beijing from an aggressive Russia that has lost many of its friends and trading partners on the world stage and even made its allies like China nervous because of its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. In the end, there was a bit of both; while Beijing and Russia pledged to deepen their economic cooperation, there was little substance in terms of concrete agreements reached by the end of the meeting. And on the war in Ukraine, both pledged to seek a peaceful settlement of the conflict without specifying how this could be achieved. The proposed peace plan and the latest talks between Xi and Putin offer little tangible substance on how a lasting peace could actually be achieved in Ukraine. China’s 12-point plan (you can read it here) contains broad goals and ideals, calling for a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks, but no concrete steps on how to defuse tensions. It also ignores the main obstacle to peace that it is very unlikely that Russia will withdraw from Ukraine, especially from the parts of the country in the south and east that it has illegally annexed and declared Russian territory and that Ukraine is very unlikely to agree to anything less than a full withdrawal.

As such, analysts say Ukraine is stuck in a corner in which Russia seems willing to discuss the peace deal with China knowing that Ukraine will never accept anything less than the complete restoration of its territorial integrity. “Putin has told the Chinese that he is ready to accept a discussion on a ceasefire promoted by China knowing full well that Ukraine opposes it,” said this week Ian Bremmer, founder and president of the Eurasian group. “There is nothing in this for the Ukrainians, who have no interest in agreeing to a ceasefire when around 13% of their territory is occupied and they are planning a major counter-offensive in the coming weeks (which they expect to be at least somewhat successful, especially now that their short-term munitions problem has largely been resolved by the United States and its allies).” Bremmer thinks it was remarkable that Xi announced his visit to see Putin before his expected Zelenskyy appeal was put in place, noting that “Ukraine has been slow to get a final date because they want him be clear that Beijing is firmly on the side of Russia’s conflict.” Still, he noted, “when that happens, Ukraine will be careful not to directly attack China with Ukraine’s foreign minister reaffirming the ‘One China’ principle in a phone call. with his Chinese counterpart last week and commending China for brokering the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal.” breakthrough.”

Russia needs China, right Kyiv?

Xi’s visit mattered to Putin as he sought support from China, one of Russia’s last powerful allies, but China matters to Kiev whether it likes it or not: Xi is not only one of the most powerful men in the world, but he is also among the few people who could, perhaps, influence Putin and change the course of the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s desire to keep the door open to Chinese diplomacy and support was seen by Zelenskyy and his closest officials who refrained from public criticism of Xi’s visit to Moscow. One wonders if Ukraine has something to offer China in return, and if it is a price worth paying. Analysts note that Ukraine has little tangible to offer China in return for any support, while Russia has essentially opened itself up to exploitation by Beijing in return for geopolitical support, with Chinese access potentially term to discounted Russian resources and potential future military support, likely to be part of the bargain. Summing up this imbalance, Fred Kempe, director general of the Atlantic Council, told CNBC this week that the talks between China and Russia demonstrated “Putin’s desperation in the face of Xi’s opportunism.”