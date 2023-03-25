Politics
AUKUS is Australia’s message to China that the Western alliance is strong. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are not buying it
The meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin proves the end of the so-called rules-based order.
The leaders of China and Russia can thumb their noses at “order”. They can boast of their friendship, strengthen their trade ties, anchor their own diplomacy and seek to build their own power networks in defiance of Washington and its allies.
They can also say: Just try to stop us!
Whether we like it or not, it’s not a unipolar world, it’s a multipolar world. This is not a Western order, it is a brutally contested contested order.
The order is not pre-established; history shows that order follows power. So it is again.
Economically, militarily and politically, the world is torn from its western axis. We shouldn’t have needed Xi and Putin to provide more evidence. “Order” is long gone.
The rules, institutions and values of the late 20th century simply do not meet the challenges of the 21st century.
In truth, it was never a world order anyway, it was always a Western-dominated order, an order that favored the West, whose rules were made and broken by Western powers.
It was ideological.
After World War II, it was a competition between liberal democracy and Soviet communism. The end of the Cold War was heralded as the ultimate triumph of liberalism, the “end of history,” but it was short-lived. He succumbed to his own pride.
As the Singaporean diplomat and political scientist Kishore Mahbubani said, whose story ends?
The engines of history have shifted into high gear
Mahbubani said Western minds suffered “a lot of brain damage” in the 1990s. Western leaders, he said, failed to see that the triumph of the West heralded the end of the West .
History has not stopped, it has moved. In China, the engines of history have shifted into high gear and Xi Jinping believes time is on his side. Is he right ? The past three decades have not been great for the West.
After the Cold War, the West was attacked from without and from within. Its institutions have been eroded. Its banks collapsed. Its social fabric has frayed.
Faith seems to be in terminal decline. Politics at its worst resembles tribal warfare. Democracy is in decline.
And a hideous wealth gap mixed with racism has fueled resentment exploited by political populists who have often won at the polls.
Less than a decade after the Soviet flag was lowered in Moscow’s Red Square, Osama bin Laden orchestrated his attack on the United States.
The terrorist attacks of September 11 precipitated the war in Afghanistan and, crucially, in Iraq.
These conflicts have exhausted the West, especially the United States.
It eroded American prestige and leadership and led some like journalist and political commentator Fareed Zakaria to speak of a “post-American world”.
This is a far cry from 1991, when US President George HW Bush, crowning victory over Saddam Hussein in the first Gulf War, proclaimed a new world order.
Bush was not talking about a world where the great powers liked each other, but about an order where the rules constrained the worst of nations.
When Western Pride Turns Against Him
But his son trashed his father’s vision. President George W. Bush’s disastrous invasion of Iraq in 2003 undermined America’s virtue.
The invasion ignored UN principles; in 2004, then-Secretary-General Kofi Annan called it an illegal war.
With the UK and Australia, Bush launched a war that led to what retired senior British diplomat Peter Ricketts calls a “calamitous occupation”.
In writing in the New Statesman this week, says Ricketts the war “shattered the reputations of the United States and the United Kingdom for using military power wisely and in accordance with international law”.
He says the war has sparked “cynicism among non-aligned nations about a rules-based international system increasingly seen as nothing more than a construct to preserve Western dominance.”
The war in Iraq was Western hubris at large and it backfired.
Philosopher John Gray, written in the same edition of the New Statesmansays that the war revealed “liberal intervention as a self-destructive project”.
George W. Bush asserted that war would lead to the flourishing of democracy in the Middle East. Instead, it has been two decades of unrest, violence, terrorism, untold deaths, millions driven from their homes.
Yes, the tyrant Saddam Hussein is gone, few people would mourn him. But Iraq and Syria also got the Islamic State.
Authoritarians everywhere believed that if the rules did not apply to America and its friends, those same rules could be broken with impunity.
Ukraine’s western defense
Xi Jinping has claimed disputed islands in the South China Sea and launched a crackdown on genocide allegations against Muslim Uyghurs. Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.
These decisions are those of Xi and Putin. The West is not to blame. But the West must come to terms with the world it has created. Now he seeks to rejuvenate the old order.
Indeed, the defense of Ukraine is represented as a defense of the order itself.
Certainly, Putin has unified and strengthened the resolve of Western nations. But the West is not the world, it represents only about 20% of it.
India, a supposed partner in democracy, did not join in the condemnation of Russia. Its trade with Russia has exploded since Putin’s invasion.
Russia is one of India’s biggest arms suppliers. Last year, India joined China and Russia in the Moscow Vostok War Games.
India and China, the two most populous nations in the world, have not ostracized Russia. As journalist and writer Thomas Fazi put it highlighted in the Unherd online news sitemuch of the world stands on the sidelines of the Ukrainian conflict.
Fazi says only 33 countries, or one-eighth of the world’s population, have imposed sanctions on Russia. It’s 90% of the world’s population that didn’t sanction Putin.
And China is filling Russia’s coffers, rapidly boosting Sino-Russian bilateral trade.
Yes, says Fazi, 141 countries backed a UN resolution calling for a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine. But he notes that the 32 nations that abstained represent 40% of the world’s population.
As the world watches and waits, Australia has chosen
The world is divided. Putin and Xi have a no-holds-barred pact. The West and allies like South Korea and Japan are rallying.
But much of the world is watching and waiting. Hedge their bets. Where is the rules-based world order? There are none at the moment.
That’s not to say that the old notion of a rules-based order isn’t important. This does not mean that the values of liberal democracy do not deserve to be reinforced.
These values are important to the nations for whom these values are important.
They are not important for everyone. They are unlikely to constitute a 21st century world order.
We are in a world of checks and balances. At best, it holds a precarious, patchwork peace. At worst: the conflict spreads.
Clearly Australia has chosen. The AUKUS agreement is our message to China that the Western alliance is strong. But is it enough?
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin don’t think so.
Stan Grant is the Q+A anchor on Mondays at 9:35 p.m. and the ABC’s international affairs analyst.
