China’s Xi quits Russia after giving Putin a boost, but no public promise of weapons

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Moscow on Wednesday morning after a closely watched and highly choreographed visit that saw him side by side with Vladimir Putin just days after an international arrest. warrant has been issued against the Russian leader for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. In a show of unity and an apparent blow against Western nations that helped Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion, including the United States, the men signed a joint statement saying it was necessary to “respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries”.

What the world saw of Xi’s long-awaited visit was a meticulously staged set-up designed to represent a counterforce to the US-led Western NATO alliance. Russia said last year that he was building a new “democratic world order” with China, and as the pair walked towards each other on long carpets to meet in the center of a lavish and ornate hall in Moscow for a handful with a firm hand, the signal to the rest of the world was unmistakable.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend an official welcome ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. Pavel Byrkin/AP



A statement issued by the Chinese government after the meeting said that Xi and Putin “shared the view” that “the relations between their two countries have gone far beyond the bilateral scope and have acquired crucial importance for the global landscape and the future of humanity”.

Their public message on Ukraine, in the joint statement and on the podiums, was a call for peace – but based on a vague plan unveiled by China in February that the United States and its allies rejected and derided as a delaying tactic, as he understands no call for Russian forces to withdraw from Ukraine.

“A ceasefire right now, freezing the lines where they are, basically gives him [Putin] the time and space he needs to try to re-equip, re-equip, compensate for this outlay of resources,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said of the plan. Chinese.



Xi and Putin agreed that the war should be settled through dialogue, but they offered no framework or details for a new peace initiative. Xi reiterated Beijing’s official position that China is an “impartial” party to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Putin said China’s plan could form the basis of a settlement, but accused Ukraine and its Western supporters of keeping the war going, having decided “to fight with Russia to the last Ukrainian”.

The Russian leader accused Britain of planning to send Ukraine “nuclear weapons“, a misleading description of depleted uranium tank shells valued for the armor-piercing ability of dense metal.

A policeman gestures to prevent photography at the scene of a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv in Ukraine’s Kyiv region on March 22, 2023. Efrem Lukatsky/AP



But it was Russian-launched explosive drones that killed at least four people in a high school dormitory south of Kiev early Wednesday morning, according to local officials, and it was Russian missiles that reportedly hit a residential building near of a shopping center in the southern city of Zaporizhia.

Washington says Putin’s military has already “spent” many of its resources during more than a year of relentless bombardment and airstrikes in Ukraine, and is desperate for new supplies of missiles, shells and ammunition.



US intelligence officials have said China “is considering the supply of lethal equipment“like that to Putin.

What Putin and Xi may have discussed and agreed behind closed doors in Moscow, out of sight of TV cameras, will remain a topic of keen interest around the world for days to come. After the strong show of support – but no mention of an agreement for China to provide weapons or other deadly aid – Xi left Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner at the Palace of Facets, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. Pavel Byrkin/AP



As world powers spoke around Ukraine, inside the war-torn country, President Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to fallen soldiers as the Ukrainian people continued to bear the brunt of the daily onslaught of Russia.

“It’s very scary, because people are dying every day,” Lilya, who lives in the liberated city of Kherson, south of CBS News, told CBS News. Russia stepped up shelling of the town it held back until November, but despite the threat, Lilya said she and other defiant locals were confident Ukrainian forces could prevent the invaders from returning.

Lilya, a resident of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which was recaptured by Ukrainian troops in November 2022 after months of Russian occupation, speaks with CBS New’ Ramy Inocencio about life in the city, on March 21, 2023. CBS News



“We won’t leave the city, it’s our city, it’s our Ukraine,” she said. “We stay here. We have no choice. We live here. Bombings are happening all over Ukraine, and no one knows what will happen to them as they try to live their lives… We pray for Ukraine We ask God to save the city. [We ask] for fewer deaths.

