‘Winnie the Pooh’ movie canceled in Hong Kong. Raison? Xi Jinping | world news

The screening of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which was due to be released in Hong Kong this week, has been canceled after cinemas refused to show it, Reuters reported citing the film’s distributor VII Pillars Entertainment. Although the reason for the cancellation is not known, the film was scheduled to be released on March 23 in 32 theaters, the distributor informed. Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)

Learn more: Video of TV presenter reading news as camera shakes during quake goes viral

“We are of course pulling our hair out, very disappointed. It’s just unbelievable that cinemas are canceling the show after all the arrangements have been made,” said the VII Pillars spokesperson.

The reason for stopping the release may be Chinese President Xi Jinping, as censors in Beijing also targeted the film earlier. The film’s main character, Winnie the Pooh, has often been seen in memes comparing him to Xi Jinping. The memes started in 2013 when the Chinese president traveled to the United States to meet President Barack Obama. Some then used the image of Pooh’s character to signal dissent, angering Beijing.

The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration (OFNAA) told Reuters that Hong Kong cinemas’ arrangements for showing individual films with certificates of approval on their premises are the business decisions of the cinemas concerned, and the OFNAA would not comment on these provisions.

The film, according to the distributor, is being made on a low budget and “sold to nearly 200 territories in just 6 months. A staggering feat in such a short time.”

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield said “something mysterious” happened as theaters agreed to show it, then all independently made the same decision overnight. It will not be a coincidence. They invoke technical reasons, but there is no technical reason. The film was shown on more than 4,000 cinema screens worldwide. These 30 screens in Hong Kong are the only ones with such problems.”

China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, following a major crackdown on dissent after the city witnessed anti-government protests.