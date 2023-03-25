The world according to Xi

A lesser man that Xi Jinping might have found it uncomfortable. Meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week, the Chinese leader talked about peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, while dining with someone facing an international arrest warrant for war crimes. But Mr. Xi is not troubled by trivial inconsistencies. He believes in the inexorable decline of the American-led world order, with its stated concern for rules and human rights. It aims to turn it into a more transactional system of great power deals. Do not underestimate the perils of this vision or its worldwide appeal.

Listen to this story. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on iOS Or android Your browser does not support element.

On Ukraine, China played an awkward hand ruthlessly and well. Its aims are subtle: to ensure that Russia is subordinate but not so weak that Mr. Putin’s regime implodes; restore its reputation as a peacemaker in the eyes of the emerging world; and, with an eye on Taiwan, undermine the perceived legitimacy of Western sanctions and military support as a tool of foreign policy. Mr. Xi has cynically offered a peace plan for Ukraine that would reward Russian aggression and which he knows Ukraine will not accept. He calls for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, but forgets to mention that Russia occupies more than a sixth of its neighbour.

This is just one example of China’s new approach to foreign policy, as the country emerges from zero covid isolation to face a more unified West. On March 10, China negotiated a detente between bitter rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, a first intervention in the Middle East, which highlighted that the West had reduced its influence 20 years ago. after the US invasion of Iraq. On March 15, Xi unveiled the Global Civilization Initiative, which argues that countries should refrain from imposing their own values ​​or models on others and stoking ideological confrontation.

China’s approach is not improvised, but systematic and ideological. Deng Xiaoping urged China to hide your abilities, to bide your time. But Mr. Xi wants to reshape the post-1945 world order. China’s new slogans seek to borrow and subvert the normative language of the 20th century so that multilateralism becomes the code for a world that abandons universal values ​​and is run by balancing great power interests. The Global Security Initiative aims to oppose efforts to contain China’s military threat; the Global Development Initiative promotes China’s model of economic growth, which deals with autocratic states without imposing conditions. Global Civilization argues that the Western defense of universal human rights, in Xinjiang and elsewhere, is a new kind of colonialism.

This transactional worldview has more support outside of the West than you might think. Later this month in Beijing, Xi will meet Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, a proponent of a multipolar world, who wants China to help broker peace in Ukraine. For many, the 2003 invasion of Iraq exposed the West’s double standard of international law and human rights, a point that Chinese state media are busy hammering home. After the Trump years, President Joe Biden has re-engaged with the world, but the pivot to Asia means downsizing elsewhere, including in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Learn more about this package

What does Xi Jinping want from Vladimir Putin?

Iran wants detente with its neighbors but not with America

The West has shown resolve over Ukraine, but many countries are ambivalent about the war and wondering how it will end. At least 100 countries, representing 40% of the global market gdp , do not fully implement the sanctions. American endurance is in doubt. Neither Donald Trump nor Ron DeSantis, his Republican rival, considers Ukraine a core American interest. All this creates space for new players, from Turkey to United Arab Emirates , and above all, China. His message that true democracy involves economic development, but does not depend on political freedom appeals greatly to elites in non-democratic countries.

It is important to assess what this mercenary multipolarity can accomplish. Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fierce enemies since the Iranian Revolution of 1979. China is the biggest export market for both, so it has clout and incentive to prevent war in the Gulf, which is also its largest source of oil. The deal he helped broker could defuse a proxy war in Yemen that has killed perhaps 300,000 people. Or take climate change. China’s mercantilist support for its battery industry is a catalyst for a wave of cross-border investment that will help reduce carbon emissions.

Yet Mr. Xi’s real foreign policy goal is to make the world a safer place for the Chinese Communist Party. Over time, its flaws will be difficult to hide. A mesh of opportune bilateral relations creates contradictions. China has backed Iran but has chosen to ignore its ongoing nuclear escalation, which threatens China’s other clients in the region. In Ukraine, any lasting peace requires the consent of Ukrainians. It should also involve liability for war crimes and safeguards against another attack. China opposes all three: it does not believe in democracy, human rights or coercive big powers, whether in Ukraine or Taiwan. Countries that face a direct security threat from China, such as India and Japan, will become even more suspicious. Indeed, wherever a country faces a powerful and aggressive neighbor, the principle that might is right means it will have more to fear.

Because China almost always backs ruling elites, no matter how incompetent or cruel, its approach may eventually outrage ordinary people around the world. Until then, public societies will face a struggle over competing visions. One of the tasks is to prevent Ukraine from being pushed into a bogus peace deal and, for Western countries, to deepen their defensive alliances, including NATO . The long-term goal is to refute the accusation that global rules only serve Western interests and expose the poverty of the worldview that China and Russia promote.

America’s great insight in 1945 was that it could make itself more secure by binding itself to lasting alliances and common rules. This idealistic vision has been tarnished by decades of contact with reality, including in Iraq. But the Moscow summit reveals a worse alternative: a superpower that seeks influence without winning affection, power without trust, and global vision without universal human rights. Those who believe this will make the world a better place should think again.

FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY: To see how we design the cover each week, sign up for our weekly Cover Story newsletter.