Massive KFC order spotted outside Xi Jinpings Hotel in Moscow







It seems that his entourage was craving a good finger-licking fried chicken during his recent stay in Moscow. Bags of KFC takeaways were seen being delivered to the luxury hotel where the Chinese delegation was staying for the leaders’ three-day visit. Russian news agency Ruptly, part of the RT network, reported that the delegation checked into the five-star Soluxe hotel in Moscow after arriving on Monday. After they arrived, a delivery man brought at least 18 bags of fast food to the hotel, which was adorned with Russian and Chinese flags. While the recipients of the food were unknown, the outlet pointed out that the Chinese delegation had just arrived.





Hearty bags of KFC have been delivered to the Moscow hotel where Xi Jinping and his team are staying. Twitter/@ArmandDoma Xi held two days of talks with his Russian counterpart this week in Moscow, his first visit since Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine in February last year. KFC is one of the franchises that withdrew from Russia after the invasion. Fast food conglomerate Yum! Brands sold its restaurants to a Russian operator who was supposed to have rebranded them as Rostics. Nevertheless, according to the images, the old branding, including the iconic Colonel Sanders logo, was still in use and was visible on the takeout bags. Several commentators found it amusing that Chinese officials, who have held the United States responsible for various global issues, chose an American fast food chain when visiting Russia. Analysts have said there is no sign the Chinese president’s visit to Moscow will hold Putin back in his war against Ukraine, though it again highlights a lopsided relationship where Russia is clearly the junior partner . Every aspect of the pair’s body language was examined in an attempt to determine the intentions of the two leaders. Xi, the bearer of what has been described as a plan to end the conflict, has presented himself as a mediator keen to maintain stability. But Putin could only be heartened by Xi’s expressions of support and the sheer symbolism of an in-person visit, even as Russia faces growing dependence on China as Moscow grows stronger. isolated from the West.





Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. NEW CHINA/SIPA/Shutterstock The visit came just after the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin, the biggest legal challenge the Russian leader has faced. Xi’s visit emboldened Putin, especially after the Hague arrest warrant, said Liana Fix, Europe policy officer at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). The Chinese peace plan was obviously very heavily in favor of Russia, she said, adding that Beijing was ready to give Moscow time to end the war in its favor, but with implicit support rather than proactive support. Admittedly, Putin would have liked more particularly on a gas deal with China, but the optics of the visit were so important to him that he accepted Russia’s growing dependence on China, he said. she declared.

