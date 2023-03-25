Xi Jinping’s chilling words for Putin

This was perhaps the most intriguing moment of their Moscow summit. As Xi Jinping left the Kremlin last night, he came face to face with Vladimir Putin and said to the Russian leader: A change is coming that has not happened for 100 years and we are leading this change together. The two men shook hands, smiling. I agree, Putin said, briefly raising his free hand to hold Xi’s arm. The Chinese leader then added, “Please be careful, dear friend.”

Both see Western democracies as decadent and in decline and share a culture of grievance and victimization

Xi then walked down a step and got into his limo. Putin stood awkwardly at the curb, waving his hand, and very briefly appeared to nod as Xi’s cavalcade sped away. He cut a rather solitary figure.

Analysts pored over every word, every nuance of this highly choreographed summit, but those few unscripted moments on the Kremlin steps may tell us more about Xi and Putin’s relationship than the tons of platitudes in the releases. officials.

The optics were striking. Putin appeared as a supplicant. The dynamics of their partnership have been evolving for some time now, but the war in Ukraine has massively accelerated this movement and Russia is now heavily dependent on China economically and diplomatically. Xi is the lead partner, and the body language screamed that power disparity. Xi appeared almost nonchalant at times, barely trying to conceal an air of superiority, Putin anxious and flustered. But what about the words themselves?

A benign read is that Xi was trying to reassure his embattled friend that things can only get better. But there’s a scarier reading that Xi was reaffirming their common longer-term project to create a new international order, and both men see the war in Ukraine as part of that project. Both see Western democracies as decadent and in decline and share a culture of grievance and victimization and an almost messianic view of restoring imperial greatness. The Chinese Communist Party sees itself as a redeeming power after a so-called century of humiliation at the hands of rapacious foreigners, hence the significance of the 100 years. He is at the heart of the CCP mythology.

That Russia was the most rapacious of these outsiders, stripping China of 350,000 square miles of territory during the 19th century, is neither here nor there in the new geopolitics. They have a common vision that transcends historical animosities. A marriage of convenience perhaps, but very dangerous. These parting words not only suggest that Xi will never abandon Putin, but that Russian brutality in Ukraine suits his larger goal of weakening the West very well. For those who have spent much of the past two days searching for rays of sunshine in between, this suggests there is none. Xis claiming to be a peacemaker simply does not hold up to scrutiny. He is increasingly involved in the conflict, which he effectively endorses. And Xi’s talk of driving this change together suggests a far greater level of cooperation and coordination than has been appreciated.

What will Volodymyr Zelensky have made of this scene on the steps of the Kremlin? It has been suggested that Xi will call him soon, if only to promote the fiction of being a mediator, but what is the Chinese leader saying and how will his Ukrainian counterpart react? Zelensky is quick-witted and nimble and has looked for ways to use China. But he will also know that Xi will not abandon Putin.

These parting words also raise the question of what was agreed behind closed doors in Moscow. Certainly an increase in economic aid, which so far has been China’s most important contribution to Putin’s war effort. But what about arms and ammunition, which Putin will certainly have insisted on, and which would transform the conflict as well as global geopolitics? Is this part of the change that is coming, that they will lead together? It is a frightening prospect, for which the West must be prepared.