Politics
Xi Jinping’s chilling words for Putin
This was perhaps the most intriguing moment of their Moscow summit. As Xi Jinping left the Kremlin last night, he came face to face with Vladimir Putin and said to the Russian leader: A change is coming that has not happened for 100 years and we are leading this change together. The two men shook hands, smiling. I agree, Putin said, briefly raising his free hand to hold Xi’s arm. The Chinese leader then added, “Please be careful, dear friend.”
Xi then walked down a step and got into his limo. Putin stood awkwardly at the curb, waving his hand, and very briefly appeared to nod as Xi’s cavalcade sped away. He cut a rather solitary figure.
Analysts pored over every word, every nuance of this highly choreographed summit, but those few unscripted moments on the Kremlin steps may tell us more about Xi and Putin’s relationship than the tons of platitudes in the releases. officials.
The optics were striking. Putin appeared as a supplicant. The dynamics of their partnership have been evolving for some time now, but the war in Ukraine has massively accelerated this movement and Russia is now heavily dependent on China economically and diplomatically. Xi is the lead partner, and the body language screamed that power disparity. Xi appeared almost nonchalant at times, barely trying to conceal an air of superiority, Putin anxious and flustered. But what about the words themselves?
A benign read is that Xi was trying to reassure his embattled friend that things can only get better. But there’s a scarier reading that Xi was reaffirming their common longer-term project to create a new international order, and both men see the war in Ukraine as part of that project. Both see Western democracies as decadent and in decline and share a culture of grievance and victimization and an almost messianic view of restoring imperial greatness. The Chinese Communist Party sees itself as a redeeming power after a so-called century of humiliation at the hands of rapacious foreigners, hence the significance of the 100 years. He is at the heart of the CCP mythology.
That Russia was the most rapacious of these outsiders, stripping China of 350,000 square miles of territory during the 19th century, is neither here nor there in the new geopolitics. They have a common vision that transcends historical animosities. A marriage of convenience perhaps, but very dangerous. These parting words not only suggest that Xi will never abandon Putin, but that Russian brutality in Ukraine suits his larger goal of weakening the West very well. For those who have spent much of the past two days searching for rays of sunshine in between, this suggests there is none. Xis claiming to be a peacemaker simply does not hold up to scrutiny. He is increasingly involved in the conflict, which he effectively endorses. And Xi’s talk of driving this change together suggests a far greater level of cooperation and coordination than has been appreciated.
What will Volodymyr Zelensky have made of this scene on the steps of the Kremlin? It has been suggested that Xi will call him soon, if only to promote the fiction of being a mediator, but what is the Chinese leader saying and how will his Ukrainian counterpart react? Zelensky is quick-witted and nimble and has looked for ways to use China. But he will also know that Xi will not abandon Putin.
These parting words also raise the question of what was agreed behind closed doors in Moscow. Certainly an increase in economic aid, which so far has been China’s most important contribution to Putin’s war effort. But what about arms and ammunition, which Putin will certainly have insisted on, and which would transform the conflict as well as global geopolitics? Is this part of the change that is coming, that they will lead together? It is a frightening prospect, for which the West must be prepared.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/xi-jinpings-chilling-words-for-putin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- No, Putin did not kneel before Xi Jinping DW 3/23/2023
- CND condemns UK decision to send depleted uranium shells to Ukraine –
- Hear why ex-prosecutor says Trump’s messages to attack Manhattan DA are crimes
- Donald Trump calls Xi Jinping’s comments to Putin ‘low point’ for US
- RAF Red Arrows 2023 display (UK only)
- The Pentagon has broken its silence on US airstrikes in Syria
- Xi Jinping’s chilling words for Putin
- British counter-terrorism police are investigating after man set fire near mosque
- The Security Council is not intended to be used as a platform for (…)
- Belarus Independence Day – United States Department of State
- Jason Sudeikis on ‘SNL’ and his Biden impression
- Massive KFC order spotted outside Xi Jinpings Hotel in Moscow