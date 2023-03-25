Donald Trump calls Xi Jinping’s comments to Putin ‘low point’ for US





Donald Trump reacted to footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussing the power of relations between the two countries as the pair left talks in Moscow. In a clip posted to social media on Tuesday, Xi and Putin were seen shaking hands while discussing a once-in-a-century geopolitical power shift. “Right now there are changes – the likes of which we haven’t seen in 100 years – and it is we who are driving these changes together,” Xi told Putin as the pair shook hands in saying goodbye to the Kremlin. Putin replied: “I agree”. Russia and China previously signed an agreement to usher in a “new era” of cooperation as the two leaders called for “responsible dialogue” to resolve the Ukraine crisis. In an article on Truth Social reacting to the clip, Trump said, “President Xi’s statement to President Putin, caught on the hot mic, may have been a low point, in history, for the United States!” The United States has frequently accused China of siding with Russia during the invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin reportedly asked the Asian power for financial and military help when the war broke out last February, which both countries have denied. Shortly after the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States had found that Beijing had “very clearly taken sides in this war. amid speculation that China was considering sending weapons to Russia. Michael Swaine, senior East Asia fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, suggested that Western criticism of China’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to have brought Moscow and Beijing closer together. “It is utterly unrealistic to expect Beijing to completely oppose its only significant strategic partner to counter what it sees as a full-fledged US campaign to contain and weaken China and overthrow the Communist Party. Chinese,” Swaine said. Newsweek. Trump has frequently attacked the US response to the Russian invasion and repeatedly claimed he could end the war “within 24 hours” without revealing how. The former president recently told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that part of his proposed peace plan would be to allow Russia “takes over” parts of Ukraine while noting that Putin never invaded the country while he was in the White House. “That’s without even negotiating a deal. I could have negotiated. At worst, I could have made a deal to take something back, there are some areas that are Russian-speaking, frankly, but you could have made a deal, Trump told Hannity in a radio interview. Hannity aired parts of that interview on her primetime show on Fox News, but deleted that particular section, The Daily Beast reported.

