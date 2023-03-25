Politics
No, Putin did not kneel before Xi Jinping DW 3/23/2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia has made international headlines. The demonstrative display of the closeness between him and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and the new pact signed between their two nations are seen as a sign of a strategic consolidation of relations between the two powers. This comes at a time when the West is asking China to clearly distance itself from Russia, especially now that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin.
In these circumstances, an image that has gone viral on social networks has been the subject of much debate. It purports to show Vladimir Putin kneeling before Xi Jinping. It would be a gesture of submission with a lot of symbolism if the image wasn’t fake.
Claim: “Kneel down, swear obedience and loyalty to your master and commander,” one Twitter user wrote after posting the image in question. Another user joked that Putin’s knees must be hurting. A correspondent for the English language Kyiv Post also shared the photo which also circulated on the instant messaging service Telegram and online image sharing service imgur.
Across all platforms, the image has been viewed over a million times. Did Putin Really Kneel Before Xi?
DW Fact Check: FAKE.
Putin did not kneel in front of Xi Jinping: the photo is fake. Besides the fact that such a gesture of submission would be highly unrealistic from a head of state, our research suggests that the image was generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) application. Several clues point in this direction, starting with the results obtained when the image is scanned by a reverse image search tool. The oldest result is dated March 20 but no more concrete source can be found for the image, even when different tools are used.
Deformed ears, a giant shoe, fused hands
Upon closer inspection, several confusing details in the image catch the eye. The back shoe of the kneeling person claiming to be Putin is disproportionately tall and wide. The calf on the same leg appears stretched. The person’s head, although half-covered, is also very bulky and does not match the proportions of the rest of the body. The ear is oddly deformed and has several strange, indescribable bumps that other images of Putin’s ear don’t show. The ear on Xi Jinping’s supposed head also appears oddly distorted when zoomed in. But the most obvious discrepancy concerns neither Xi nor Putin, but the person standing to their left. This man’s hands seem to be fused together.
Experience has shown that these are all noticeable issues that occur in AI-generated images. These are graphics created by apps with the help of AI and meant to look real. Recently, an artificial intelligence application generated fake images of former US President Donald Trump being arrested despite not having been arrested. AI tools such as Mid Road And GIVE HIM can create photorealistic images of natural environments and humans full of detail and difficult to distinguish from real images. However, AI applications regularly produce images with errors; particularly unrealistic depictions of hands and ears are one of the problems facing AI image generators.
AI detector: 57% artificially generated
Since there were many signs of artificial intelligence regarding Putin-Xi’s image in social media, we decided to examine it using AI detection software. We used the program hugging face, which inspects images for anomalies, then assesses whether they appeared more or less artificially. He estimated that the image of Putin kneeling before Xi Jinping was 57% artificially generated.
Finally, we searched for footage from Xi’s state visit to Russia. In particular, we were looking for details that might be similar to the image in question. But we couldn’t find any images, either in the database of the American-British visual media company. Getty Images nor that of the Russian state news agency TASS , which featured the alleged genuflection. Even the furniture depicted in real photos from the state visit didn’t match.
Conclusion: The image allegedly showing Putin kneeling in front of Xi Jinping is fake. It cannot be found in any agency database and our research has found clear evidence that the image was generated by AI software.
Learn more about how we discover counterfeits here.
This article has been translated from German.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-no-putin-did-not-kneel-before-xi-jinping/a-65099092
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- SG Players Xtreme Cricket Bat | 40mm Edges – DKP Cricket
- Bariatric patients to strike a pose, model in the McAllen fashion show
- Women only got access to the London Stock Exchange in 1973, why did it take so long?
- Panel on Reconstructing History and Challenging Canons
- The Keokuk Street Fair, a traditional week of fun and entertainment dating back to 1898 |
- Global Security – News
- Imran Khan launches a large rally
- History clues: Arboriculture is a failure for many | News, Sports, Jobs
- Utah State Track & Field opens outdoor schedule at the Willie Williams Classic
- From the school bell to the opening bell: students discover the stock market
- The Maryland International Film Festival attracts filmmakers from across the nation
- Norsk Hostfest announces the return of Daniel O Donnell | News, Sports, Jobs