No, Putin did not kneel before Xi Jinping DW 3/23/2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia has made international headlines. The demonstrative display of the closeness between him and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and the new pact signed between their two nations are seen as a sign of a strategic consolidation of relations between the two powers. This comes at a time when the West is asking China to clearly distance itself from Russia, especially now that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

Xi and Putin may have signed a new pact, but there was no kneeling Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool via REUTERS

In these circumstances, an image that has gone viral on social networks has been the subject of much debate. It purports to show Vladimir Putin kneeling before Xi Jinping. It would be a gesture of submission with a lot of symbolism if the image wasn’t fake.

Claim: “Kneel down, swear obedience and loyalty to your master and commander,” one Twitter user wrote after posting the image in question. Another user joked that Putin’s knees must be hurting. A correspondent for the English language Kyiv Post also shared the photo which also circulated on the instant messaging service Telegram and online image sharing service imgur .

Across all platforms, the image has been viewed over a million times. Did Putin Really Kneel Before Xi?

DW Fact Check: FAKE.

Putin did not kneel in front of Xi Jinping: the photo is fake. Besides the fact that such a gesture of submission would be highly unrealistic from a head of state, our research suggests that the image was generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) application. Several clues point in this direction, starting with the results obtained when the image is scanned by a reverse image search tool . The oldest result is dated March 20 but no more concrete source can be found for the image, even when different tools are used.

Deformed ears, a giant shoe, fused hands

Upon closer inspection, several confusing details in the image catch the eye. The back shoe of the kneeling person claiming to be Putin is disproportionately tall and wide. The calf on the same leg appears stretched. The person’s head, although half-covered, is also very bulky and does not match the proportions of the rest of the body. The ear is oddly deformed and has several strange, indescribable bumps that other images of Putin’s ear don’t show. The ear on Xi Jinping’s supposed head also appears oddly distorted when zoomed in. But the most obvious discrepancy concerns neither Xi nor Putin, but the person standing to their left. This man’s hands seem to be fused together.

Experience has shown that these are all noticeable issues that occur in AI-generated images. These are graphics created by apps with the help of AI and meant to look real. Recently, an artificial intelligence application generated fake images of former US President Donald Trump being arrested despite not having been arrested. AI tools such as Mid Road And GIVE HIM can create photorealistic images of natural environments and humans full of detail and difficult to distinguish from real images. However, AI applications regularly produce images with errors; particularly unrealistic depictions of hands and ears are one of the problems facing AI image generators.

AI detector: 57% artificially generated

Since there were many signs of artificial intelligence regarding Putin-Xi’s image in social media, we decided to examine it using AI detection software. We used the program hugging face , which inspects images for anomalies, then assesses whether they appeared more or less artificially. He estimated that the image of Putin kneeling before Xi Jinping was 57% artificially generated.

Fact-checking: how to spot manipulated images? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Finally, we searched for footage from Xi’s state visit to Russia. In particular, we were looking for details that might be similar to the image in question. But we couldn’t find any images, either in the database of the American-British visual media company. Getty Images nor that of the Russian state news agency TASS , which featured the alleged genuflection. Even the furniture depicted in real photos from the state visit didn’t match.

Conclusion: The image allegedly showing Putin kneeling in front of Xi Jinping is fake. It cannot be found in any agency database and our research has found clear evidence that the image was generated by AI software.

This article has been translated from German.