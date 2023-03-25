Rahul Gandhi: India’s opposition leader hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after disqualification from parliament | world news





India’s main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was disqualified from parliament. Mr. Gandhi, 52, was expelled friday after being sentenced to two years in prison for having defamatory remarks regarding Mr Modi’s surname at a rally in 2019, ahead of the last general election. Mr Gandhi – who is chairman of the Congress party’s youth wing Indian Youth Congress – claimed he was only being targeted because he had raised serious questions about Mr Modi’s dealings with Indian business conglomerate Adani Group. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he said his disqualification from parliament was an attempt to stop him talking about an allegation of an unaccounted $3bn (£2.4bn), which have been invested in shell companies belonging to the group. Picture:

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference. Photo: AP

”Some of these defense companies work in the development of drones and missiles and in the production of munitions. Why is the Ministry of Defense not asking questions,” said Modi. Learn more:

India’s opposition leader disqualified from parliament

Indian MP sentenced to two years in prison “Nobody knows where this money came from. Adani could not generate this money.” He also alleged that a Chinese national was involved in the group’s front companies and that Mr Modi was helping the company win contracts to build ports, roads and power stations in Sri Lanka and Australia. Following a report by a US financial research firm accusing the group of fraud and stock price manipulation, Mr Gandhi called for a parliamentary committee investigation. Since 2014 – when Mr Modi became Prime Minister – the group’s net worth has risen by nearly 2,000% to $125bn (£102bn), according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Picture:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a senior leader of the Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party, dismissed the charges and said Mr Gandhi’s disqualification from parliament had nothing to do with the Adani Group controversy. The Group has also denied any wrongdoing. After Mr. Gandhi’s sentencing on Thursday, the the court granted 30 days bail for the defense to appeal the verdict, which means he won’t go to jail right away. On Saturday, the opposition leader did not say how soon his legal team will address the appeal, which could save his seat in parliament.

