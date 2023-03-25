From Narendra Modi, Gujarat and Rahul Gandhi: the vulgarity of speech

Ahmedabad: For any Gujarat-based journalist to see Rahul Gandhi being disqualified as an MP for his statement on why these robbers from Lalit Modi to Nirav Modi carry the Modi surname would just sound like a boring, casual political statement.

Because many of us have consistently and consistently followed Narendrabhai Modi. If I have to speak on a personal level, I’ve dealt with him since I was a little journalist with The Indian Express covering the Somnath phase at Ayodhya Rathyatra in Gujarat. It was his hard work that resulted in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming the government of Gujarat in 1995. Then his banishment followed, then his sudden divine appearance once the earthquake struck the Gujarat in 2001 and thereafter.

Thus, from the 1990s to 2001, Narendra Modi was a focused and reasonably cultured man, his greatest strength being in gauging the public mood. He often supervised hundreds of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers who sat in buses. They talked about congressional corruption, congressional nepotism, congress only for the marginalized and the poor, congress doing a disservice to people in Savarna communities. It actually clicked. But to be fair to Modi, he did not indulge in uneducated, divisive and vulgar language at the time.

I had even met his Muslim barber who has been trimming his beard for over 20 years near Kankaria. He had kind words to say for Modi. In short, Modi was not a sect until then. It all happened in 2002.

This ethereal hologram, the ruthless modern politician as prophet and guru, has won two successive elections in a vast and extraordinarily diverse country of over 1.3 billion people. But who is the real Modi?

In trying to find out, I kept coming back to three key questions. Which country does he consider himself to be ruling: India or Hindu India? Is he saving Indian democracy or is he subverting it? And is he, as he insists, a true economic modernizer or a fanatical religious nationalist for whom modernization is a tool to assert supremacy with reforms proposed, chopped and modified to sectarian advantage?

I have come to the conclusion that these questions cannot be resolved unless he rushes to extremes afterwards, as Modi is another name for chronic ambiguity. A fervent Hindu militant as a teenager, he now evolves in a quasi-Western political framework that he half accepts and half rejects but from which he has not sought or at least not yet been able to fundamentally escape.

Tear a ditch

Once Modi realized how easy it was to exploit an anti-Muslim strain in a significant section of Hindus, he seized the opportunity.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP for his 2019 statement in which he offhandedly remarked naming Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi to explain why these thieves these days in India have Modi as their name of family. Gandhi’s speech was in English and it was being translated. There is, of course, no way I would support Rahul Gandhi or anyone for that matter indulging in tasteless, vulgar or even flippant public discourse.

But when I heard Rahul Gandhi in 2019 in Kollar, where i was, I did not find it obscene, vulgar or below the belt. I was covering the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha. I found Rahul’s statements to be acerbic and his political attacks to become increasingly fierce and pointed.

Back to Gujarat

I am from Gujarat. Since 2001, I have heard, watched and personally witnessed the death of decency in public discourse. Before that, I must clarify that the BJP was in power but did not indulge in this level of bashing. I once asked Atal Behari Vajpayee, when the BJP national executive was meeting in 1998 in Gujarat, what was his dream for the BJP.

I want BJP to rule India. But we started with the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Gujarat is special for us. We will follow the ideals set by Mahatma Gandhi, he said. Poor Vajpayee must be rolling in his grave.

Kudos to Prime Minister Modi for his oratory skills in Gujarati and now a bit in Hindi. When he speaks in Gujarati, he can hypnotize a crowd. His Hindi has also improved. Despite the teleprompters, his English remains more of fun talk than a language for serious articulation.

Coming back to decency in public discourse, who else but Modi should be crowned for murdering him?

The mystery of Modis’ old speeches

Surprisingly and in fact quite expectedly, we cannot find any of his 2002 Gaurav Yatra speeches on YouTube. But here I would like to highlight a link which I was able to locate after a lot of work and time.

There was another event where he said categorically, “How is the country going to develop? Tum panch, tumhare pacchees, “ emphatically pointing out to Muslims who are legally allowed to marry four wives. He was referring to a widespread presumption among fanatics that they have multiple children, as a result.

If that wasn’t obnoxious, what about his comments about Gujarat women? This malnutrition is a misconception. Our women are very concerned about their figure. They like to stay slim.

If Sonia Gandhis neech rajneeti comment bothered Modi and he made it a national scene by playing the perfect victim, a lot of credit must be given to Sonia Gandhi for swallowing Modis’ taunts quietly. Unfortunately, his lazy party didn’t do enough. Today, Modi and his efficient digital empire have ensured that many of those vulgar videos where he stooped well below the belt rampaging and insulting his political rivals are not found.

For example, in Gujarat, he referred to Sonia Gandhi as Soniyaben at ek Jersey gay che and aa Rahul at ek Hybrid vachardu chhe. (Soniiya ben is a Jersey cow, and Rahul is a hybrid calf). Modi said this forcefully adding that Sonia is a foreigner, just a dumb cow and because she married an Indian, Rahul is a hybrid calf.

He then said, me 20 loko no puchyu koi soniyaben no clerk no nokri no aape ane Rahul patawala ni. Aaawa loko ne aapne appdo desh apaay? (asked 20 people. No one wanted to make Soniaben even a clerk and Rahul a peon)

Because it was Gujarat, people cheered.

Rahuls references to those thieves being Modi were not getting any traction in Gujarat because we are so used to vulgar, obnoxious and uneducated comments.

And we are conditioned to it. 100 karod ni girlfriend becomes a joke, applauding and enjoying PM Modis’ misogynistic commentary as his sense of humor. In effect.

Deepal Trivedi is the CEO and Founding Editor of www.vibesofindia.com.