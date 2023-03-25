Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Whitefield-Krishnarajapura Line of the Bengaluru Metro today | Railway News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit election-related Karnataka today. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several projects, including a new part of the Bengaluru Metro Phase 2, as part of an effort to improve urban mobility infrastructure. The Prime Minister will visit Karnataka on Saturday. Following this PM, you will also take a ride on the Bengaluru Metro.

“I will be in Karnataka tomorrow 25th March Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be inaugurated at Chikkaballapur. from Bangalore,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 13.71 km section of Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Reach-1 Extension Project as part of Bangalore Metro Phase 2 at Whitefield Metro Station.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely to Flag Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on April 14

The KR Puram-Whitefield line also aims to reduce travel time, which would normally take over an hour by vehicle, to 24 minutes. The ITPL campus at Pattandur Agrahara Metro Station will have direct access via a walkway along the line, which has 12 stations.

The 12 stations covered by the line will be: Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura and KR Puram.

Constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,250 crores, the inauguration of this metro line will provide clean, safe, fast and comfortable transport to commuters in Bengaluru, improving ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city. city, the state’s PMO said. .

Apart from the Bengaluru Metro, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Chikkaballapur. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the institute was established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur. Located in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialization of medical education and health care, SMSIMSR will provide free medical education and quality medical care. The institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023.

(With ANI input)