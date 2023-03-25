Prashant Kishor is right. Modis’ nationalist rhetoric makes him invincible, not Hindutva

PPolitical strategist Prashant Kishor has always said it well: people who only see Narendra Modis’ success in terms of Hindutva are making a mistake. Yes, Hindutva is an important part of Modis’ appeal. But Hindutva alone would not have brought him to where he is today: the most powerful and popular prime minister in recent memory.

By focusing solely on Hindutva, we ignore, at our peril, two important components of the Modi platform. The first is well-being. Most of Modi’s critics accept that the PM has revitalized India’s welfare state, but because there’s no arguing there, they don’t have much to say on this subject.

More importantly, they ignore the nationalist component of the Modis appeal. It is generally dismissed as jingoism or Hindu nationalism, which may or may not be valid, but misses the point.

When Modi campaigned ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, nationalism was at the heart of his platform. The world laughed at us, he said. We had become a land of scams, run by corrupt politicians and (although he didn’t say that, his followers certainly did) ruled by white people who treated Indians like their puppets. (Sonia Gandhi was chosen as the leader and Manmohan Singh as the silent puppet.)

Vote for me, he suggested, and I will restore India to its rightful place in the world. I will make you proud to be Indian. The world will be watching and applauding our accomplishments

Modi never once deviated from this central message.

The strongman strategy

This is not an unusual strategy; it is often used by populist leaders who win more votes on the basis of their own name than on the basis of the parties they represent. When Vladimir Putin came to power, his platform focused on diminishing Russia’s image on the world stage following the collapse of the Soviet Union. He would fix it, he promised. More recently, Donald Trump used the same kind of strategy when he said his mission was to make America great again.

Strongmen who use this approach generally retain the long-term loyalty of their followers. Putin is still Russia’s most popular leader. Donald Trump may well be the Republican presidential nominee again.

Liberal leaders who don’t portray themselves as strong men (or women) almost never make such claims. Barack Obama did not deem it necessary to say that the world had lost respect for America and that he would restore the country to its former glory. And during the years of the UPA, no minister (let alone Manmohan Singh) said anything like that.

By contrast, this has been the constant theme of Modi and his supporters. Early in his term, the Prime Minister asked Indians living abroad if they felt better now that he had restored pride of india. And BJP supporters still claim, somewhat deceptively, that the world is now looking at India differently; that Indians are much more respected in the world today.

Every person of Indian descent who becomes the head of a Western business is celebrated in a way that suggests their success is part of the Indian revival orchestrated by the Modi government. India’s G20 Presidency (which rotates among members) is presented as a personal achievement of the Prime Minister.

Nationalist approach

It is easy for intellectuals or well-heeled city dwellers to scoff at such claims. But it’s foolish for them to fire them. Because the truth is, this strategy works. In the minds of many of his followers, Narendra Modi is a hyper-nationalist who rose to the top out of nothing and restored India to the lost glory that had been destroyed by corrupt and lazy rulers.

This narrative has helped damage Congress, which is, for obvious reasons, vulnerable to the accusation that it is a party run by white foreigners. When Sonia Gandhi was President of Congress, she fought this perception by embracing Indianness; there is nothing particularly Italian about it anymore, except for its birthplace.

Rahul, on the other hand, has played into the BJP’s favor by taking frequent vacations abroad, allowing Modi’s supporters to claim that, like all European leaders, he is happiest on vacation in Europe while the Prime Minister works day and night for the good of Indians.

When Rahul finally shrugged off this cartoon with the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra where he demonstrated a strong and genuine connection to the people he met along the way, the BJP waited for an opportunity to fight back.

The group found it during Rahuls’ trip to the UK. While Rahul said much the same kind of things in Britain as he did back home in India, the BJP claimed he only went abroad to slander India. other foreigners. With media backing, he falsely claimed that he had asked foreign powers to intervene in India. It seems to be deliberately designed to evoke memories of colonial rule over patriotic Indians.

Not all the nationalist sentiment generated by Modi is based on negativity. Much of it is positive. Last month, I anchored a session at the new ABP summit with Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister for railways, telecommunications and IT. Vaishnaw is not only one of the most competent technocratic ministers in this government, he is also an excellent communicator.

He had the audience in the palm of his hand within the first three minutes of the session. As he described the successes of the railways, the idea behind Vande Bharat trains and his plans to transform stations, the educated middle-class audience cheered. By the time he got to how the world was admiring India’s achievements in telecommunications, the public was in a rapturous frenzy. As he described each achievement he praised the Prime Minister for orchestrating it and later, in the interview part of the session, when I tried to give him credit for the accomplishments he described, he refused to accept it, saying all credit belonged to the Prime Minister and his vision.

Listening to his response, it was hard to escape the feeling that the audience believed that a new India was being created, one where development was scam-free and the world applauded our achievements. It had nothing to do with Hindutva. The audience at the top appeared to genuinely admire Modi for what he saw as his attempt to end decades of corruption and laziness to create a new India.

I don’t think Congress understands that. Of course, there is terrible religious discrimination in India, but even those who disapprove of it (and not every Modi supporter is a Hindu lover) are fascinated by the spectacle they are shown of a resurgent on the way to becoming a superpower. Nothing Rahul says seems to be able to shake that belief.

Kishor is right. Nationalism is a powerful part of Modis’ appeal. And as long as the opposition fails to counter its claims in this area, Narendra Modi will remain invincible.

Vir Sanghvi is a print and television journalist and talk show host. He tweets @virsanghvi. Views are personal.

