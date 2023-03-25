PM Modi to inaugurate 13.71 km metro line in Bangalore today





Inauguration of the section of Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro to Krishnarajapura (KR Puram) metro line of the Reach-1 extension project will be inaugurated at Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro station at around 1pm. Modi, who is due to arrive in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, will travel first to Chikkaballapura for the inauguration of the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at 10.45am. The SMSIMSR, which will start operating this year, will provide free medical training and quality medical care. Built at a cost of around Rs 4,250 crores. the KR Puram-Whitefield line aims to reduce travel time to 24 minutes, which would otherwise take over an hour by road. The stretch, which includes 12 stations, will also have direct access to the ITPL campus from Pattandur Agrahara Metro Station and is expected to benefit 3 lakh passengers. This is the part of the long-awaited 15.81 km section of the Bengaluru Metro from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield on the Purple Line. About 2.1 km of section on this line still have to be completed. The section has two sections R1A, an 8.67 km section from Baiyappanahalli to Seetharama Palya (on the KR Puram section), and R1B, a 7.14 km section from Seetharama Palya to Whitefield. Benniganahalli, KR Puram, Mahadevapura, Garudacharpalya, Hoodi Junction, Seetharama Palya, Kundalahalli, Nallurhalli, Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Pattandur Agrahara (ITPL), Kadugodi and Channasandra are the twelve stops on the section. While the KR Puram-Whitefield section is expected to open this weekend, the Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram link is expected to open by June. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress has raised questions over the ruling BJP government’s decision to get Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate the metro line despite unfinished works between Baiyapanahalli and KR Puram. Speaking in Bengaluru on March 21, National Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “Why is Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the purple metro line without the construction of the mandatory metro link between the station Baiyappanahalli metro station and KR Puram metro station? Isn’t it true that this missing metro link, which crosses an electrified railway line, will take at least 6 more months to complete”. The party’s move is seen as an effort by the BJP to present its infrastructure ahead of state elections scheduled for May.

