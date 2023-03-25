Indian Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of favoring Adani group





NEW DELHI — India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and said he was being targeted for raising serious questions about Modi’s dealings with Indian conglomerate Adani Group. Gandhi said the purpose of his expulsion from parliament on Friday was to prevent him from speaking before the legislature about his alleged infusion of unaccounted for $3 billion into front companies belonging to the Adani Group, headed by Gautam Adani. Some of these defense companies work in the development of drones and missiles and in the production of munitions. Why is the Ministry of Defense not asking questions, he said. Gandhi was expelled from parliament a day after a court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison for mocking the Modi surname in an election speech. Actions against Gandhi, the great-grandson of India’s first prime minister, have been widely condemned by opponents of Modi as the latest assault on democracy and free speech by a ruling government seeking to crush dissent . Gandhi’s withdrawal from politics has dealt a blow to the opposition party he led ahead of next year’s national elections. Gandhi said he didn’t care about losing his seat in parliament. “My job is to defend the institutions of the country and the voice of the people,” he added. A court in the city of Surat in western India also sentenced him to two years in prison on Thursday. But he will not go to jail immediately as the court granted 30 days bail to appeal the verdict. The court convicted Gandhi for a 2019 speech in which he asked: Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname? Gandhi then referred to three well-known and unrelated Modis in his speech: a runaway Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League tournament and the Prime Minister. On Saturday, Gandhi did not say how soon his legal team will approach an appeals court seeking to overturn his conviction so he can save his seat in parliament. He accused Modi of helping the Adani Group secure contracts in India, Sri Lanka and Australia. He also alleged that a Chinese national was involved in investments in Adani’s front companies. Why no one wonders who this Chinese national is, he said. Nobody knows where this money comes from. Adani couldn’t generate that money.” Gandhi has called for a parliamentary committee inquiry following a report by Hindenburg Research, the US financial research firm, accusing the Adani Group of stock price manipulation and fraud amounting to billions of dollars. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing and the Modi government has not accepted the call for a parliamentary inquiry. Shortly after Gandhi’s press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad, a top leader of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party, dismissed Gandhi’s accusations and said his disqualification from parliament had nothing to do with the Adani Group controversy. Since Modi became prime minister in 2014, Adanis’ net worth has grown nearly 2,000% to $125 billion, according to Bloombergs Billionaire Index. He overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to briefly become the world’s second-richest man in September after an increase in the value of his seven listed entities. Adanis companies have won multi-billion dollar contracts to build ports, highways and power plants. The industrialists’ ambitions include the development of drones and ammunition, key to the government’s goal of boosting military-related exports to $5 billion while cutting the costs of expensive imports.

