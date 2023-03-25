Politics
Rahul Gandhi found guilty of defaming Narendra Modi Raoul Gandhi
An Indian court has found opposition leader Rahul Gandhi guilty of defamation over a remark implying that the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal.
On Thursday, Gandhi, 52, was sentenced to two years in prison but was released on bail after his lawyers announced their intention to appeal.
The case stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign in which Gandhi, the main face of the Congress party, asked why all the thieves had Modi as their [their] common surname.
The Modis government has been widely accused of using the law to target and silence critics, and the case in his home state of Gujarat is one of many filed against Gandhi in recent years.
Gandhis’ comments were seen as an insult to the prime minister, who went on to win the election in a landslide.
Government officials said the remark was also a defamation against all people whose surname was Modi, which is associated with the lower echelons of India’s traditional caste hierarchy.
If you are going to insult the whole Modi surname, it is completely defamatory, Ravi Shankar Prasad, a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told reporters. There was a proper hearing. He had the opportunity to present his version of things. The decision was made in accordance with due legal process.
Gandhis’ lawyer, BM Mangukiya, said his client did not mean to insult anyone. When the magistrate asked Gandhi what he had to say in his defense, the Congress leader said he was fighting to expose corruption in the country, Mangukiya told reporters outside the court. His comments were not intended to hurt or insult any community.
Gandhi is the son, grandson and great-grandson of a dynasty of former Indian prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru. But he struggled to challenge Modi’s electoral juggernaut and his nationalist appeals to the country’s Hindu majority.
Gandhi was greeted by supporters when he arrived in court for the verdict on Thursday. He faces at least two other defamation cases elsewhere in the country.
Congress party leader Manish Tiwari, who is also a Supreme Court barrister and has advocated for the decriminalization of the country’s libel laws because they actually restrict free speech, said he was surprised by the verdict .
I haven’t seen the judgment yet, but two years is the maximum possible sentence and I would like to see why the court gave it. The appeal now lies in a higher court, Tiwari said.
As well as granting him bail, the court also suspended the sentence for a month to allow Gandhi to appeal. But according to Indian law, any MP is instantly and automatically disqualified if they receive a two-year prison sentence. It is not yet clear how Gandhi and the Congress Party will handle this.
Rival politician Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (Ordinary Le Mans Party) said he disagreed with the verdict. A conspiracy is hatching to eliminate non-member BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with Congress, but it’s not fair to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this, he tweeted.
Another Congress leader, Pawan Khera, agrees with this observation. Attempts are being made to silence Rahul Gandhi for asking uncomfortable questions, he said.
Some political analysts believe the court ruling will encourage the BJP to further intensify its attacks on Gandhi.
Over the past week, BJP MPs have stalled debates in parliament over their demand that Gandhi apologize for saying during a speech at Cambridge University recently that democracy was under threat from the Modi government.
Two days ago, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra escalated the rhetoric, calling Gandhi Mir Jafar, a historical allusion meaning a traitor.
Gandhi is also out on bail in a long-running money laundering case. He denies any financial irregularity.
Agence France-Presse contributed to this report
