Prime Minister Modi on his seventh visit to Karnataka at the polls today, to address the mega rally in Davangere





On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his seventh visit to Karnataka, taking part in various official events and addressing a mega public meeting organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Electoral Commission is expected to announce the voting schedule for the Assembly elections, which are scheduled for May, in the coming days. Modi will inaugurate “Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research” at Chikkaballapur, then he will inaugurate Bangalore Metro’s Whitefield (Kadugodi) Line to Krishnarajapura Metro Line and get on the train. He will then travel to Davangere, the district headquarters town, to address a public meeting marking the conclusion of the BJP’s “Vijay Sankapla Yatre”. This is the first party meeting the Prime Minister will attend since preparations for the polls in Karnataka began, PTI news agency reported citing party sources. A total of 10 lakh people are expected to attend the rally, according to Davangere BJP MP GM Siddeshwar, who added that about three lakh people will attend from Davangere district alone, according to the report. Davangere is already dotted with saffron hues, and the pandal was built on 400 acres of land adjacent to GMIT College. The four “Vijaya Sankalpa Yatres”, which started in four different directions across the state in specially designed vehicles or “Rathas”, according to BJP State General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai, were successful. According to him, the Yatre traveled a total of 5,600 kilometers and was followed by millions of people. “We have reached 224 constituencies.” According to a party statement, a large-scale catering scheme has been set up for the rally, and 400 counters will be open. He said 1,000 cooks have been affected and 44 parking spaces have been identified. Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday party was also held in August last year in Davangere which is located in the central region of the state and was attended by a large crowd. Following this large-scale rally, the pressure exerted on the BJP by its local leaders to organize an even bigger public meeting in the region, before the Assembly polls, reported PTI. The Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence has established the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (SMSIMSR), which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Saturday, at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur. SMSIMSR, located in a rural area and founded with the goal of decommercializing medical education and health care, will provide free medical education and quality medical care to all. According to an official statement, the institute will start its activities in the academic year 2023. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 13.71 km section of the Reach-1 extension project as part of Bangalore Metro Phase 2 from Whitefield Metro (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line at Whitefield Metro Station ( Kadugodi). The project, which is expected to cost around Rs 4,250 crores, is expected to improve mobility and reduce traffic congestion in the city, according to the statement.

