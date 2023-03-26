PM Modi inaugurates the Whitefield metro line in Bangalore during his visit to Karnataka, an electoral district





Image source: INDIA TV Prime Minister Modi visits Karnataka, an electoral district PM Modi’s visit to Karnataka: Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made his seventh visit to the southern state. During his visit, the Prime Minister participated in various programs organized in Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru and Davangere. The Prime Minister landed at the city’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport on the morning of March 25 and flew to Chikkaballapur in a helicopter to inaugurate the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) there. ), the statement said. Located in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialization of medical education and healthcare, SMSIMSR will provide quality medical education and healthcare to all – completely free of charge. The institute will start operating from the 2023 academic year, according to an official statement. ALSO READ: Karnataka Elections: CM Bommai Calls Congress Poll Promises ‘Fake Announcements’ Prime Minister to inaugurate Whitefield Tube line During his visit, the Prime Minister also pointed to a new section of the Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 with the aim of enhancing urban mobility. Later in the day, he also inaugurated the 13.71 km section of Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 Extension Project as part of Bangalore Metro Phase 2, at Whitefield tube station. Constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,250 crores, the inauguration of this metro line will provide clean, safe, fast and comfortable transport to commuters in Bengaluru, improving ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city. city, the PMO said. ALSO READ: Karnataka Election: Rahul Gandhi Calls For Unity In Congress, Announces ‘Yuva Nidhi’ Scheme For Unemployed Youth PM Modi to address mega rally in Davangere Later, the Prime Minister will visit the district headquarters, Davangere Town, and address a public meeting, to mark the culmination of the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankapla Yatra’. According to BJP sources, this would be the first party meeting the prime minister will attend since preparations for the polls began in Karnataka. A total of 10 lakh people are expected to participate in the rally, Davangere BJP MP GM Siddeshwar said, adding that about three lakh people will participate from Davangere district alone. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 It should be noted here that Legislative Assembly elections are to be held in Karnataka before May 2023 to elect the 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023. The Election Commission is expected to announce the election schedule for the Assembly elections in the coming days. Previous assembly elections were held in May 2018. Karnataka has 5.05 crore voters registered on the updated final voter rolls for 2023, which were released on January 5 this year. This number includes 2.50 crores of registered female voters and 4,502 other voters. (With agency contributions)

