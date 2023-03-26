Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan holds rally in Minar-i-Pakistan despite threats





LAHORE: Despite the separation of Lahore from the rest of Pakistan and the placement of containers in the city, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to organize a large rally in Minar-i-Pakistan on Saturday evening. The country’s broadcast media suppressed coverage of the event under “pressure” from the PML-N-led government backed by the powerful military establishment. Khan, who faces death threats, addressed the gathering from bullet-proof glass. A large number of women also gathered in the historical park. Authorities seemed so desperate to derail the Khan’s show that all major roads leading to Minar-i-Pakistan were blocked by police with containers and barricades. Lahore internet service parts, especially on the rally site. People reached the place by walking a long distance because of these obstacles. Blaming the PML-N-led government and its managers (a reference to the military establishment) for arresting and torturing more than 2,000 of his party’s workers ahead of this rally, Imran Khan said a Clearly, whoever is in power will receive a message today that people’s passion cannot be held back by obstacles and containers. they have some program to get the country out of the economic quagmire. “The way powerful circles are behaving in Pakistan today, it seems that Imran Khan is the only problem in the country,” he lamented. prosperity emphasizing the country needs tough decisions to improve its tax collections and exports.Major surgery is needed to put our house in order.Overseas Pakistanis will bring their dollars to the countries on the condition that they receive tif aid, he said and added that only 2.5 million Pakistanis out of 220 million pay taxes. Increasing the tax base is necessary to make progress, he said and also proposed providing loans to young people to start businesses and reviving the mortgage program. Khan said a cabal of thieves had been imposed on the nation after he overthrew his government in April. Last year. I have completed a century of cases. I’ll run into maybe 150. Poor people spend their whole lives fighting fake cases in this country. Pakistan has no future if there is no rule of law,” he said, adding that true freedom “would only come if the rule of law prevailed in the country. Sharif for begging all over the world but still gets no reprieve. Taking a jab at PM Shehbaz, Khan said: Former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said he used to scold Shehbaz for 40 minutes and he was unresponsive and patiently listening.This happens when you (Shehbaz) come to power through the back door.The cricketer turned politician said for the first time in his life that he felt what the Palestinians feel. The police raided my house because they wanted to arrest me in fake cases. People supported me during the confrontation with the police because they knew that i was right.they hired me in 40 cases of terrorism…will the nation accept that imran khan is a terrorist ? he asked. the Election Commission of Pakistan is delaying the April 30 Punjab Assembly elections for October 8 citing security and financial constraints. How will we guarantee that the elections will be held even in October? The government and its managers have only one program point to prevent me from returning to power. He said all eyes were on the Supreme Court to establish the rule of law by holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 90 days. two stations on March 14 and 15 regarding clashes that took place between PTI supporters and police outside the PTI leader’s residence in Zaman Park.Khan was in the dock to buy gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, had received as prime minister at a reduced price from the state depositary called Toshakhana, and sold them at a profit. Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, becoming Pakistan’s first prime minister to be elected by the National Assembly.

