Imran Khan | The cornered captain





Both in power and out of power, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (2018-22) has always displayed a certain quality of restlessness, a leader who can’t wait for the next chapter in his story to unfold. and constantly pressing buttons on an imaginary time machine. , trying to move quickly towards his ultimate destiny. Likewise, Mr. Khan bears an air of grievance, at having been cheated out of this fate. Given that the former cricketing hero, who won Pakistan’s only World Cup in 1992 and then launched a fiery political career with a meteoric rise to power in 2018, has tasted success on several occasions, it is unclear often not why Mr. Khan feels so cheated. , and why much of his speeches at the massive rallies he has addressed over the past year are filled with bitterness and self-righteous anger.

They are also marked by a sense of drama, much of it engineered by the man himself, and the past week was no different as members of his party clashed with police in Islamabad outside the compound court where Mr. Khan was to appear. the Toshakhana case, where he is accused of illegally acquiring expensive watches and jewelry he received during his tenure as Prime Minister.

We are not free, we are slaves. We may have Pakistanis at the top of the government, but we are serfs, he thundered in a recent address to the nation, one of many he posts on YouTube, accusing the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to plot to kill him, arrest hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers and muzzle the opposition.

Right on cue, the electricity goes out during the recording, and Mr Khan is heard protesting and impatiently asking his aides to light the torch on their mobile phones so he can finish his speech. Be ready to give every drop of your blood, don’t be afraid, he tells his supporters, calling for a Haqeeqi Azaadi (Real Independence) rally, his first this year at the Minar-E-Pakistan monument on Saturday night .

The sense of history is not lost on its supporters, as March 25 marks the day in 1992 when Mr. Khans Cornered Tigers, as Pakistan’s cricket team was called, won the World Cup. Today the PTI has been cornered by the state with an unprecedented unleashing of fascism against its leaders and workers, but we will win because under the leadership of Imran Khan we are fighting for freedom and the state of right, PTI leader Shireen Mazari tweeted ahead of the rally.

March 25, 1992 Khan’s Cornered Tigers win the World Cup. Today the PTI has been cornered by the state with an unprecedented unleashing of fascism against its ldrship and its workers, but we will win because under the ldrshp of Imran Khan we are fighting for freedom and the state of right. #__pic.twitter.com/q5eDFg9mn0

— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 25, 2023Round Two

Then 40, Mr Khan probably could have retired after the World Cup and lived a life of eternal worship. Within four years, however, he launched his second run into Pakistani politics, vowing to wrest power from the two powerful dynasties, the Bhuttos and the Sharifs, who have alternately ruled the government for much of the 35 last years. His political path was almost dead when he arrived in the 1997 elections, his party won no seats, and in 2002 only one. It did not run in 2008, in protest against military leader Pervez Musharraf, but made a surprising comeback in 2013, with 35 seats. In 2018, the PTI finally won power, with 149 seats out of 342, enough to form a comfortable majority. Mr Khan’s populist rhetoric, the cult of personality he has built and the use of social media have been part of similar successes in democracies around the world, from the US and UK to Brazil and even in India. Throughout the journey, Mr. Khan always presented himself as an underdog undertaking a lonely battle, despite his obvious successes and popularity with his supporters.

Imran Khan, the former and future Prime Minister of Pakistan, is everything for everyone, men and women, explains Fakir Syed Aijazuddin, columnist at Dawn newspaper, Adored by acolytes, courted by women, cricket champion, married first to a Jewish heiress (Jemima Goldsmith Khan) and now a Pirni (spiritual figure Bushra Bibi) with supernatural powers, it defies conventional analysis.

Asked about the meaning of the grievance, Mr Aijazuddin, author of several historical books, adds that Mr Khan is tempted to martyrdom if he had not loved power more, referring to 12th century Archbishop Thomas Becket who fought with the British king and establishment, and was the subject of many theatrical works.

As Prime Minister, Mr Khan was often seen breaking the rules and justifying his actions by showing the power of his popular support at massive rallies. The risk-taking and tight-rope strategy reached a crescendo last year when Mr Khan faced a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Despite knowing he didn’t have the numbers, he took time, ensuring the vote was delayed, then dramatically resigned along with all the PTI MPs, claiming he was the victim of a international plot for regime change, an accusation aimed at the United States and Pakistan. military generals, whom he called Dirty Harrys.

There is some truth to Mr Khan’s claim that he has been treated unfairly since then, as the Sharif government has launched up to 80 lawsuits against him, members of his party have been targeted and arrested, his speeches and interviews were banned from broadcasting. on Pakistani television channels by the electronic media watchdog, which accuses him of propagating hate speech through his provocative remarks against state institutions and officials, harmful to the maintenance of public order and likely to to disturb the public peace and tranquillity.

In addition, he faced the full force of state forces, including an incident earlier this month when a PTI activist allegedly died from injuries he received from police during the protests. in front of his home. In an assassination attempt on him at a rally last November, Mr Khan was shot in both legs.

Quick bowl

Still limping from his injuries as he walks, Mr Khan is however oblivious to the accusation that he is not the only leader in Pakistan to have faced assassination attempts, and that he is himself accused of leading an authoritarian government, where opponents have been prosecuted and journalists have been restricted. He rejects these allegations. My three and a half years are considered the most liberal in the history of Pakistan in terms of journalists, in terms of freedom of the media and the press. My three and a half years have been exemplary, he said in a recent interview with The New Yorker.

Imran Khans is now fully focused on bringing his party back to power and reclaiming the post of prime minister. As he launches an all-out campaign for the elections to be announced as soon as possible, his policy is likely to be more divisive. Analysts say his tone against the Sharif government is likely to become sharper and will bring more of his supporters to the streets, in a way reminiscent of his famous words to teammate Wasim Akram in the two overs that decided to the World Cup in Pakistan. winning in 1992 Forget the no-balls. Just quick bowl.

