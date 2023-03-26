Imran Khan launches a large rally





Imran Khan addressed the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore

Lahore:

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan led the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally at the monumental Minar-e-Pakistan ground in Lahore despite the interim Punjab government’s ‘threat alert’ that terrorists may target terrorists. political events in the provincial capital.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrived at the scene and will address the crowd, but from a bulletproof container, which was placed on the jalsa pitch to ensure their safety, Geo news reported. .

The provincial government has warned that the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who was ousted as prime minister in April last year and is embroiled in 143 cases, could be a target of terrorists.

The government, in its alert, announced that the terrorists carrying explosive material had reached Lahore and would target either the political gatherings or the law enforcement forces deployed for the security of these events.

As the party prepared to hold the rally, the government placed containers on the way to Minar-e-Pakistan, creating obstacles for people wishing to attend the rally.

Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir, however, said people were not prevented from attending the rally due to the barriers, but law enforcement was ensuring the protection of citizens through these measures.

The minister also said that workers from any political party were not barred from joining the rally and that the government had given permission to the PTI to organize the event.

Roads leading to Minar-e-Pakistan from the Ravi Bridge and the railway station are closed, while containers have also been placed at the city’s Shah Alam market.

Police separately arrested more than 50 PTI workers from different areas of Rahim Yar Khan, while 26 workers including the son of PTI chief Javed Akhtar Ansari were arrested in Multan, Geo News reported.

The PTI claimed that many workers were also detained in Lodhran and Bhakkar.

Calling on workers to march to the rally if roads were blocked, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the administration had jammed the city with barricades to undermine the party’s planned public rally, citing the panic in the government camp.

“How can they call themselves democrats? Are PML-N workers arrested? Mr Qureshi said he spoke to the media a few hours before the rally.

“Despite all the obstacles, people will come,” Qureshi said while strictly advising workers not to take justice into their own hands.

“The police and the administration are requested to remove the containers,” Mr Qureshi impassioned the authorities, adding that the obstacles were proof that PTI’s power show was proving to be a success before it even started.

He said police had arrested around 1,500 to 1,800 PTI workers since the rally was announced.

He also issued a notice on the code of conduct for political workers telling them not to bring sticks or stones to the rally but to come armed with passion.

“There is no greater weapon than passion,” Mr Qureshi said.

The PTI leader said he was taking legal action against the postponement of elections from April to October this year.

“Given the sensitivity of the situation, the Chief Justice of Pakistan is requested to hear the plea on the causal list.” The PTI President, taking to Twitter, called on his supporters in Lahore to attend the rally after the Taraweeh prayers which he said would “break all records”.

The deposed prime minister said he would give his vision for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ and how to get the country out of the mess that ‘the cabal of crooks have put our country in’.

The alert – issued by CCPO Lahore’s intelligence arm – says “credible information” has been received that foreign intelligence agencies have contacted Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) Commander Mukarram Khurasani to “provoke the instability in the country by all means”.

The threat alert further predicted that Commander JuA “could have specifically singled out” Imran Khan as the primary target, and other targets included people gathered at the PTI Chairman’s residence in Zaman Park, the PTI rally in Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday, and also rallies organized by the PTI “as they seem to be an easier target”, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Imran Khan had announced on March 13 a rally in Minar-e-Pakistan – the same place where he launched his campaign for the 2013 elections with a massive show of force.

He originally planned the rally for March 19, but the Lahore High Court ordered the PTI to postpone its rally and have a dialogue with the administration.

Subsequently, on March 22, the LHC disposed of a petition from the PTI requesting permission to hold a public rally at the site after the party and the city administration reached an agreement.

The PTI leader launched his election campaign in Lahore at the end of the second week of March after wrangling with the Punjab caretaker government over a local government-imposed ban on public gatherings.

Earlier today, the Lahore ATC granted Khan interim bail until April 4 in three cases filed at the Lahore Racecourse Police Station – including two on March 14 and 15 – relating to the clashes which took place between PTI supporters and the police in front of the PTI leader’s residence in Zaman Park.

Imran Khan has been accused of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, which he received as prime minister at a discount from the state depositary called Toshakhana, and selling them for a profit.

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by the National Assembly.

