Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan dismisses lawsuits against him as politically motivated





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with Al Arabiya dismissed the cases filed against him as politically motivated charges aimed at disqualifying him from running for office.

These are all politically motivated cases to keep me out of the electoral race. They fear that if we go into elections, which [are] on April 30, they will lose, Khan said, referring to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly elections.

He also explained that he had no intention of evading court hearings, however, noting that when he did not appear it was either due to injuries sustained while trying to November assassination against him either because of security threats.

After the assassination attempt, Khan said he was confined to his home for four months until he made a full recovery.

And since… I’ve been to every court appearance except one. And the reason was that [this] court is dangerous, he said, adding that even if the government itself says his life is at risk, it will not keep him safe.

He added that when the court hearing moved to another location, which is the court complex, he went there and introduced himself. Khan also reiterated his accusations that the government is trying to kill him.

In November, Khan was shot in the leg during a protest march. He accused Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Army General Faisal Naseer working for the spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence of orchestrating the shooting. The Sharifs government dismissed the charges as a bundle of lies.

They say my life is in danger because of a foreign agency. I know it’s not a foreign agency. It is the government itself that is trying to kill me, Khan said.

Regarding the charges that he illegally sold state gifts while in office, Khan reiterated that he was innocent.

This country [has known] me for 50 years Never in my 50s have I ever broken the law.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April, claimed the series of charges against him, including terrorism charges, were a plot by the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, to discredit him.

Commenting on recent developments which saw police storming his house on Saturday, Khan slammed the decision saying the country had never seen anything like it as his wife was alone there and he was on his way to Islamabad for a court hearing.

On Saturday, police stormed Khan’s residence in the eastern city of Lahore and arrested 61 people amid tear gas and clashes between his supporters and security forces.

Khan explained that the police could not have arrested him because he had posted a bond that he would attend the court hearing as scheduled on March 18, which he did.

If you give the police a bond that you will attend court on [set] date the police can’t arrest you The reason why my [supporters] came outside my house to defend [me] because they knew it was not legal. It was a kidnapping. They were coming to take me away, not arrest me.

Asked how the situation in the country can be resolved, Khan said the only way to do so was through free and fair elections.

[We need a] party that takes [the] tough decisions needed to restructure Pakistan [and] to save our economy from total collapse. The only way out [is through] free and fair elections. There is no other solution. Whatever you do, political instability will remain, [and this] means the economy will continue to collapse.

He also highlighted the work of his government after it was formed in 2018, noting that despite COVID-19, it has taken over the economy.

[Then] this conspiracy took place and overthrew our government, [and] since then Pakistan’s economy has been in freefall, he said in reference to his April 2022 ousting.

When asked if he regretted entering politics, the former cricketer-turned-politician said politics for him was not a career but a mission.

I [entered] politics for my country, for justice [and for] the rule of law. These are the ideals that I came to politics [with] 26 years ago, and I’m still on this journey.

