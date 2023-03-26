Pakistani Imran Khan talks about suing opponents as they try to sue him : NPR





NPR’s Steve Inskeep interviews Imran Khan, the embattled former Pakistani prime minister, who has been staging protests since being ousted by parliament in 2022.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has had an eventful month. The police attempted to arrest him in his hometown of Lahore. Crowds of his followers blocked this. Khan later appeared in court to face corruption charges, but as police clashed with supporters in the streets, a judge postponed the hearing. Yesterday the ex-Prime Minister came online with us.

IMRAN KHAN: Yes, it has been exciting times here.

INSKEEP: If we looked out the window or over the wall right now, what would we see there?

KHAN: You would see many of my followers who are extremely worried about kidnapping me or killing me.

INSKEEP: He jokingly referred to its location as Fortress Lahore, and he gave his take on the political crisis inside a US ally that is also one of the most populous nations on Earth. He was prime minister there for three and a half years before parliament ousted him.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (non-English language spoken).

INSKEEP: He led protests against the replacement government, but authorities have now charged him with various crimes like the one they tried to arrest him for this month. He is accused of improperly accepting gifts while in office, although he denies this and many other charges.

KHAN: What’s happening is that the government is petrified by the elections. They are afraid that we will win the elections. Therefore they try everything to get me out of the way including assassination as I survived an assassination attempt – very lucky to be alive.

INSKEEP: When we last spoke with Imran Khan on MORNING EDITION, he was recovering from gunshot wounds. He is leading protests against the current government, which is also facing an economic crisis and devastating floods. We got a glimpse of all this thanks to Diaa Hadid, who is our correspondent in the capital, Islamabad.

DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Most people I talk to when I’m just walking around doing regular interviews cut down on food to support themselves.

INSKEEP: About 5 million people are close to starvation, half of them children.

HADID: Pakistan is sort of – I’m trying to think of the word which – it’s like it’s caught in a spiraling crisis that it seems unable to extricate itself from. And it is disastrous. I mean, ultimately, it’s the fifth most populous country in the world. It is a nuclear power. It is geographically at a very strategic crossroads. And all the institutions that could have played a role in calming this crisis themselves seem divided and polarized because of the crisis.

INSKEEP: The last time Imran Khan oversaw this country, he talked about rebuilding the economy but ended up losing his job. He has lost support from both the military, which wields great power, and the United States, which wields great influence. At one point he accused an American diplomat of firing him. He now says that a Pakistani general has poisoned American opinion against him. Our colleague Diaa Hadid says Khan enjoys broad public support.

HADID: It’s a protest vote against what they see.

INSKEEP: And he told us that he hopes to use his popularity against the coalition government that ousted him.

KHAN: I don’t know if they will end up disqualifying me, but it doesn’t matter because the party I now lead is experiencing a wave of popularity unprecedented in our history. So whether I’m in jail or not, the party is going to sweep the election anyway.

INSKEEP: Are you sure there will be elections at the appointed time?

KHAN: Now that’s my concern because according to the constitution, when we dissolved our two provincial governments, elections had to be held within 90 days.

INSKEEP: The Pakistani government has, in fact, postponed the provincial elections beyond this date. This, in turn, has led to questions about whether the national government will allow the fall elections it is expected to lose.

I would like to know what would happen if your party were to return to power in a specific regard. Your opponents, speaking to us, have sometimes justified the repression against you, the repression against the media, the repression against your supporters by saying that you, too, suppressed the media and other critics when you were in power. If you regain power, would this cycle continue?

KHAN: Steve, my 3 1/2 years were the most liberal 3 1/2 years in our history. I mean, the – we’ve never interfered with the justice system, which we always have in the past. We have never interfered with the media. The only time there were problems with the media was not because of us, because of the army, because of the army establishment.

Right now, I mean, five months from now, not just me, all of my top executives have lawsuits against them. They run from one court to another. One of our best investigative journalists was chased out of Pakistan and then murdered in Kenya. Three of our best investigative journalists are currently outside Pakistan.

INSKEEP: Well, we’ll just note that our reporting has shown, as well as State Department reports and other things, that there have been disappearances and silenced media criticism in previous governments, including when you were Prime Minister. You tell me it was the army and not you, although that still leaves the question, if you return to power, what will be your attitude towards the people you accuse of persecuting you now?

KHAN: My deep belief – and it’s because I traveled the world as a professional international sportsman – the difference between rich and poor countries is not the lack of resources. It is the rule of law. Countries with rule of law prosper, countries without rule of law become banana republics. Our fight in Pakistan is therefore to bring the powerful elite under the law.

INSKEEP: Does that mean there are people, maybe in the elites, who need to be prosecuted from your point of view?

KHAN: Look, the rule of law means whoever breaks the law, so do you – they’re held accountable.

INSKEEP: Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, spoke to us yesterday about Lahore. Our colleague Diaa Hadid was listening to this conversation from her base in Pakistan. And Diaa, what do you think of what you heard?

HADID: Well, Steve, I think by talking to you, Khan is actually talking to Washington. I think he wants to project a sense of who he is. But what I find interesting is that he still claims that the Biden administration was involved in his ousting, but he also says that his people are meeting with the American ambassador here. So his detractors say, who is he? They point this out and say it is erratic.

And they also note that he cracked down on the media and cracked down on the judiciary during his tenure. But the fact is, Khan is popular for this very promise to crack down on corruption. Many Pakistanis here skip meals because they cannot afford to buy food. And there is a lot of anger against this government.

INSKEEP: And you’ve found that popularity, I know, as you’ve reported across the country. By talking to us, is he also trying to protect himself?

Hadid: I think so. I think the more Khan raises his international profile, it increases the cost of his political delegitimization. This increases the cost of arresting or even harming him. And Khan says there’s a plan to do it.

Now I have just returned from a press conference with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and he rejects these claims. He says these allegations of wanting to harm Khan are just to stoke his supporters. He says Khan talking about cracking down on corruption is a bit rich when he skips trials and his supporters clash with supporters. And Khawaja Asif says their elections will be on time. And he calls for talks with Khan to defuse this crisis.

CONSERVATION: OK. Diaa Hadid from NPR, thanks for the insights. I really appreciate.

Hadid: Thanks Steve.

