Pakistani court grants bail to Imran Khan in 3 terrorism cases – News





Khan told the judge that he wanted to join the investigation into the cases registered against him by the Lahores Racecourse Police.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) leaves after appearing in a Lahore court. AFP

By PTI

Posted: Sat Mar 25 2023, 7:57 PM

Last update: Sat, March 25, 2023, 10:38 PM

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan bail until April 4 in three terrorism cases filed against him by Lahore police.

Khan, 70, appeared in the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) and was accompanied by dozens of his supporters.

Khan told ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar that he wanted to join the investigation into three terrorism cases registered against him by the Lahores Hippodrome Police.

“He said that although these cases are false, he must join the investigation and to that end he is asking for bail before his arrest,” a court official said after the hearing.

While granting him bail before his arrest until April 4, the judge ordered Mr Khan to appear at every court hearing. He also asked Mr Khan not to bring large numbers of his supporters to court, the official said. If so many people come with you to court next time, I won’t hear the case, the judge told Khan.

Lahore Police had registered these three cases against Khan in connection with clashes between PTI workers and police during an operation to arrest Khan in the Toshakhana gift case.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court extended Khan’s protection bail until March 27 in five terrorism cases registered against him in Islamabad.

The former prime minister faces more than 140 cases of terrorism, murder, attempted murder and blasphemy registered against him in the past 11 months by the PMLN-led coalition government.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Khan said he would lay out his vision for “Haqeeqi Azadi” (true freedom) at a rally scheduled for Saturday evening and urged his followers not to give up attending under any circumstances.

Khan said his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s rally in Minar-i-Pakistan will be the biggest ever and will break all records.

“Tonight will be our 6th jalsa in Minar i Pakistan and my heart tells me it will break all records. I invite everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi and how we will remove Pak from the cabal of crooks has gotten our country in trouble,” the PTI chief tweeted.

Speaking to the media outside the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Khan said a public reaction would come on Saturday to the method the government would use.

“We will not back down under any circumstances,” Khan was quoted by Dawn newspaper as saying.

Noting that the government will put up all sorts of obstacles to prevent people from attending the rally, Khan said he wanted to remind people that it was their basic right to attend a political rally.

“Everyone must assert their right as a people of a free nation who have won their independence and come to Minar i Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Sea containers were placed at various locations in Lahore ahead of the gathering of PTIs at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Police arrested more than 50 PTI workers from different regions, Geo News reported. However, Khan claimed that a total of 1,600 of our workers were taken away just because they wanted to fill our Minar-i-Pakistan rally today. According to the official PTI Twitter account, the rally will begin after Taraveeh prayers at 9 p.m. (local time).

The rally was originally scheduled for March 11-12, but was postponed after the party failed to obtain redress from the Electoral Commission or the Lahore High Court against the order of the interim Punjab government. to impose Article 144 in the provincial capital.

The caretaker government of Punjab had imposed Article 144 citing a Pakistan Super League match at Gaddafi Stadium and a marathon race in the city.

However, in a March 12 notification, the administration had authorized the PTI to hold the public rally on Monday, March 13, but mentioned that it would pose a high security risk due to general and specific threats against political rallies. and the previous instance. attack on the former Prime Minister.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

