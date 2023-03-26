Erdogan calls for an end to the war in Ukraine during a call with Putin

fast news

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also thanked his Russian counterpart for his “positive attitude” in extending the Black Sea grain deal, which is crucial to maintaining food price stability.

Erdogan and Putin also discussed measures to strengthen Trkiye-Russia relations during the phone call, the Turkish presidential statement said. (AA)



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated the need for an “immediate cessation” of the war in Ukraine during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan conveyed to Putin “the importance that Türkiye attaches to the immediate cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict through negotiations”, the Turkish Directorate of Communications said in a statement on Saturday.

He also thanked Putin for his “positive position regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative”.

Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed the Black Sea Agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian ports blocked after the war began in February.

The deal was extended for a second time last week for 120 days, just before it expired.

LEARN MORE: Turkey’s Erdogan announces extension of grain deal with Ukraine

Strengthen Turkey-Russia relations

Erdogan and Putin also discussed “steps to strengthen Turkey-Russia relations”, the statement added.

Turkey’s president said the countries “could take further steps based on the economic cooperation agreed in Sochi”, referring to their meeting in the Russian resort town last August.

During these talks, Erdogan and Putin agreed to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $100 billion and to take concrete steps to strengthen energy, trade and economic cooperation.

Erdogan said he reached an agreement to use the Russian ruble for trade and signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral economic and trade relations.

LEARN MORE: Turkish delegation to visit Russia ahead of meeting of senior regional diplomats

Source: TRTWorld and agencies