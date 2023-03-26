Did Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik just confirm divorce with cryptic message? Here’s what she shared





Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik has shared a new divorce post. Looks like she’s confirming their divorce.

Mumbai,UPDATED: Mar 22, 2023 3:58 PM IST

Are Imran Khan and Avantika Malik divorced?

By Zinia Bandyopadhyay: Imran Khan and Avantika Malik separated in 2020. It was in 2019 that rumors of their separation made the rounds, and in 2020, Avantika shared a cryptic marriage and divorce post which confirmed in somehow not all is well in between. Now Avantika has taken to her Instagram again and shared a cryptic divorce message and we are wondering if this is now confirmed.

AVATIKA MALIK SHARES A CRYPTICAL POST ON DIVORCE

Avantika Malik took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic divorce message. The post read, Divorce was the best thing for her, along with a video of Miley Cyrus dancing. Avantika wrote, Not only did she # just say. (sic) Needless to say, this raises quite a few questions. See the story here:

AVANTIKA MALIK FINDS LOVE?

Avantika Malik is dating Sahib Singh Lamba. A mutual friend had revealed to IndiaToday.in, Avantika is really happy and they enjoy each other’s company. This is the type that doesn’t believe in living in the past and likes to live in the moment. Avantika and Sahib met through mutual friends and are taking it easy. They are in no rush to put a label on their friendship.

WHEN IMRAN KHAN WAS SPOTTED WITH LEKHA WASHINGTON?

Imran Khan was recently seen with actress Lekha Washington. Not only did Jaane Tu Ya actor Jaane Na look happy and smile, but the two were also holding hands. Watch the video here:

IMRAN KHAN AND AVATIKAS RELATIONSHIP

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Imara, in June 2014. Before getting married, Imran Khan and Avantika had been dating for a long time.

Edited by:

Zinia Bandyopadhyay

Posted on:

March 22, 2023

