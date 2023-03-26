Imran Khan claims five police officers were killed during Operation Zaman Park





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses workers and supporters via video link from Lahore on March 22, 2023, in this image taken from video. YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government is planning to carry out an operation inside Zaman Park today or tomorrow.

Addressing the nation via video link, the PTI leader claimed that two squads have been formed to infiltrate his supporters and create chaos in which unidentified men will meddle with party supporters and open fire on them. policemen.

Their plan is to kill people like they did in Model Town, he also said.

It should be noted that in 2014, a scuffle between supporters of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and the police claimed the lives of at least 14 people and injured more than 100 during an “anti-encroachment operation” in the surroundings of Idara Minhajul Quran in the model city of Lahore.

I want to tell the Punjab police that five policemen will be killed by them [the government]he said, adding that his party was not looking for conflict.

The cricketer-turned-politician has urged PTI supporters and workers to avoid getting involved in any disputes despite their [security forces’] repeated attempts to provoke you all.

If they come [to Zaman Park] my followers should refrain from showing immediate reactions… let them come directly to me, he said, claiming that the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was planning to kill him like Murtaza Bhutto who was killed by police in Karachi in September 1996 during the government of his sister Benazir Bhutto.

Khan lamented that a tragedy is unfolding in the country. Our police and rangers are pitted against their own citizens. To serve their own interests, these people treat citizens like animals, he added.

“They plan to kill me like Murtaza Bhutto was killed”

Referring to the events on Saturday when Khan’s house was raided by police while he was at the court complex in Islamabad for his hearing in the Toshakhana case, Khan said that as he approached the federal capital , he thought he would be arrested.

However, our workers were arrested and separated from the gathering at various locations, he said, expanding on his earlier claims that a plot was underway to assassinate him.

Then, as we walked towards the court, they started pelting us with stones. I stood outside the courthouse for more than 40 minutes, he said, adding that the stage had been set for his murder by isolating him from his supporters.

Alleging that there were “unidentified people” in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) uniforms, Khan said: Their plan was to kill me, the same way Murtaza Bhutto was killed.

He added that another plot was in the works.

They will infiltrate our people and attack the police, creating an attack much like the Model Town incident.

He advised his followers to refrain from violence no matter how provoked they are.

The former prime minister, who was ousted from government in April 2022, said he and his supporters were treated cruelly to break their resolve.

Accusing the government of the economic crisis the country is going through and calling it thieves and traitors, the deposed prime minister advised his supporters to stand firm against his opponents.

Even if I leave, you have to stand in front of them without any fear, he said.

The PTI leader further said that at the Minaar-e-Pakistan rally now scheduled for Saturday, March 25, he will present to the nation a plan on how the country can get out of the quagmire it is currently stuck in. Pakistan will see who people stand with, he said.

While criticizing the outgoing government for calling a joint session of parliament today (Wednesday), he said it was a result of their fear of defeat in the election.

