Former actor, Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik confirms their divorce with cryptic post





Former Bollywood actor, Imran Khan stole many hearts when he made his Bollywood debut in the movie, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Although his professional life was doomed, his personal life also hit rock bottom. The actor, who married his childhood sweetheart, Avantika Malik, is said to have separated from her.

Avantika gives a subtle hint about her divorce

Neither Imran nor Avantika have confirmed anything about their married life, but the latter’s cryptic messages often hint that the couple are no longer together. And now, Avantika’s latest post gives subtle confirmation that their divorce has been finalized.

Also Read: Dia Mirza on Experiencing ‘Separation Anxiety’ for Leaving Her 6-Month-Old Son Behind While Filming

Taking to her IG Stories, Avantika posted a video of Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs with the caption, “Divorce was the best thing for her.” Avantika not only shared the video, but also wrote, “Not just her… #justsaying.” Avantika’s cryptic note had netizens speculating that her divorce from Imran was finalized.

Internet users react to Avantika’s message

One of the Reddit users wrote, “It’s better to break up than to be bitter for life.” Another user commented on how shameful it is for her to criticize Imran and wrote, “Idk, I still feel like anyone posting shady information about their estranged/divorced former partners on social media is intolerable. Especially bringing them down or raising you up explicitly.

Imran Khan’s alleged relationship with Lekha Washington

In January 2021, it was reported that Imran was having an extramarital affair with South Indian actress, Lekha Washington. A Bollywood Hungama report said Imran and Lekha have been in contact with each other for a long time. And the main reason for their quick interactions was that Imran was a great friend of Lekha’s husband, Pablo Chatterji. The two had started to like each other, and their supposed affair had started without anyone knowing.

Recommended Reading: Virat Kohli Recalls Being Nervous When First Meeting Anushka Sharma, Shares He Made A Lame Joke

The report also claimed that it was actor Imran Khan who even bought or rented a property in Pali Hill, Bandra, near his own house, in order to meet his alleged lover, Lekha Washington, away from all eyes. However, a neighborhood close to his estate reportedly said that Lekha used to visit Imran’s house in the wee hours quite frequently and that the two were waiting for Imran’s divorce to be finalized so they could announce their relationship with him. the world.

For the uninitiated, Imran and Avantika got married on January 10, 2011, and the couple were blessed with a baby girl on June 9, 2014, whom they affectionately call Imara Malik Khan. However, after 8 years of married life, in 2019 the relationship between Imran Khan and Avantika Malik went through a rough patch and they decided to part ways.

What do you think of Avantika’s cryptic post? Let us know.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi Reveals Javed Akhtar Isn’t Romantic, Jokes, ‘I Should Have Had an Arranged Marriage’

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your Android or IOS (Apple) device

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/imran-khan-estranged-wife-avantika-malik-confirms-their-divorce-39168 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related