Imran Khan says constitution violated as Punjab vote delayed | Imran Khan News





Pakistani election authorities have delayed the election of a crucial regional assembly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ government refused to provide needed funds and election staff citing financial constraints.

Legislative elections in the most populous province of Punjab, which were to be held on April 30, have been postponed until October 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Wednesday.

Former prime minister and current opposition leader Imran Khan condemned the ECP’s decision, calling it a violation of Pakistan’s constitution.

Today, everyone must support the legal community, the judiciary and lawyers, in the hope that they will protect the constitution, he tweeted. Because if this is accepted today, it is the end of the rule of law in Pakistan.

By postponing the Punjab elections to October, the ECP violated the Constitution. Today, everyone must support the legal community, the judiciary and lawyers, in the hope that they will protect the Constitution. Because if this is accepted today, it is the end of the rule of law in Pak

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2023

The polling committees’ decision came on the heels of heightened political unrest in the South Asian country, which was struggling with a struggling economy on the verge of default.

The ECP cited the security situation in the country and the lack of funds as the main reasons for the postponement of the elections.

In January, the Khans Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in an attempt to force the federal government to call early national elections.

We dissolved our 2 provincial legislatures in the hope that elections would be held in 90 days, as our Constitution clearly states. We did not take this step to allow a group of fascists to impose a reign of terror, violating the Constitution and the rule of law, Khan tweeted on Wednesday.

Khans vehicle is surrounded by supporters as it leaves a court in Islamabad [File: Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]

Earlier this month, President Arif Alvi announced elections in Punjab on April 30 following a Supreme Court ruling that ordered elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces within 90 days, in accordance with the constitution.

Pakistan traditionally holds national and provincial elections simultaneously. Sharif and his 10-plus party governing coalition say they want to hold national and regional voting on the same day.

Pakistani lawyer and columnist Asad Rahim Khan called the ECP’s decision to delay elections in Punjab a travesty of the law and a destruction of democracy in the country of more than 220 million people.

This now goes beyond voting preferences: the principle of the freedom to elect one’s representative is at stake, he posted.

You have to fight until the last ball

Meanwhile, in a video posted hours before the election commissions announcement on Wednesday, Khan again alleged a plot to kill him.

I tell you again they will eliminate me sooner or later, the 70-year-old former cricket star told his supporters without naming anyone.

I’m warning you all. If I am arrested and sent to prison or killed, then you must stand up and never accept this as a defeat. You have to fight to the last ball, he said, using a cricket analogy.

Khan was shot in the leg during a public rally in the capital, Islamabad, in November. Since then, he has largely confined himself to his residence in Lahore, capital of the province of Punjab.

Earlier this month, his home in the Lahores Zaman Park neighborhood was the scene of repeated clashes between security forces and PTI supporters. Similar clashes were also reported in Islamabad, where Khan appeared in court.

The clashes erupted after Khans supporters blocked police and paramilitary forces from arresting him in a case in which he is accused of illegally selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 He denies any wrongdoing.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday demanded a decision from parliament to empower authorities to tackle alleged PTI involvement in the violence. The decision was requested during a joint session of parliament convened due to the country’s political and economic instability.

Al Jazeeras Assed Baig, reporting from Lahore on Wednesday, said Khan had spoken out against the involvement of the Pakistani military in politics as well as the traditional ruling parties in the country.

Many here believe the ruling coalition government wants to see Imran Khan and his supporters go quietly. Some are calling for his party to be banned. But so far, every move against Khan only seems to increase his popularity, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/23/imran-khan-says-constitution-violated-as-punjab-vote-is-delayed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related