Imran Khan’s Wife Avantika Hints They May Be Divorced Already | Bollywood





Avantika Malik, ex-wife of former actor Imran Khan, sparked divorce rumors with her recent post. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Avantika shared a video of singer Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs. The words that divorce was the best thing for her were written on the clip. Reposting it, Avantika wrote, “Not just her… #just saying.” (Also Read | Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington in rare public appearance)

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011.

A screenshot of Avantika’s post was shared on Reddit with the caption “Imran Khan and Avantika Malik have finalized their divorce?” One person commented, “It’s better to part ways than to be bitter for life.” One comment read, “Thought they divorced a year or two ago.” “Still feel like anyone posting sleazy bullshit about their alumni/separated/divorced on social media is intolerable,” another person wrote.

Avantika’s post comes just over a month after Imran Khan made a rare public appearance hand-in-hand with actor Lekha Washington. Imran, who is Aamir Khan’s nephew, was spotted in Mumbai in February with Lekha sparking dating rumours. The duo worked together in Vishal Bhardwa’s Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola in 2013.

Avantika married Imran in 2011. They are parents to one daughter, Imara. Rumors of their split started in 2019 but neither Imran nor Avantika have commented on it. Last year, it was reported that Imran and Avantika had decided to go their separate ways.

Previously too, Avantika had shared Instagram posts hinting at her personal life. In 2021, she had shared an article about feeling “stuck” and finding solace in the “darkest nights”. In 2020, Avantika reposted a post about marriage and divorce, calling it a truth bomb. In another old post, she wrote that she was “healing”.

When the split rumors regarding Imran and Avantika started in 2019, Avantikas mother Vandana denied the reports. She had told In.com, We all read the news and let me tell you, there is no such thing. There are a few differences, which will be sorted anyway.

Imran made his acting debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He has also acted in many films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and I Hate Love Storys. He was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti.

