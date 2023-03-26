PTI defies odds to organize Lahore Rally





LAHORE:

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday lambasted the ruling regime, saying it was determined to create an “environment of fear” and hailed attendees of the Minar-e-Pakistan rally for reaching the venue. despite all the “probabilities” despite a security alert issued by the interim government of Punjab.

“One thing is clear, whoever is in power, they will get a message today that people’s passion cannot be held back by obstacles and containers,” he said, addressing an audience. crowd charged in Lahore, adding that about 2,000 PTI workers had been put behind bars. only to create obstacles to the party rally.

Holding the leaders in place responsible for the current situation of the country, he wondered if our ancestors had made sacrifices for this Pakistan?

“A level playing field doesn’t mean tying Imran Khan’s hands and giving others all the easy way, but it means giving everyone a fair chance,” he said.

“I have completed a century of cases, I could even cross 150. I have 40 cases of terrorism registered in my name. Poor people spend their whole lives fighting fake cases in this country,” he said. added.

The head of the PTI noted that in Sindh, one cannot stand up against the influential. “They call it the Zardari system.”

Imran said “true freedom” would only come if the rule of law prevailed in the country.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was “begging all over the world” but still getting no reprieve.

He recalled that the PDM had organized three long marches during the tenure of the PTI, but that the government of the time had not created any obstacle in their path. “I even said I would make arrangements for their dinner.”

He said that the PTI had obtained permission to hold a rally on March 8 to launch their election campaign from Zaman Park “but we suddenly learned that the police had been throwing charges with truncheons and using [tear gas] bombing raid. They only wanted to create chaos. I canceled the rally because I didn’t want any bloodshed.”

Commenting on the death of PTI worker Zille Shah, a special person, Imran said the “shameless people” filed charges against him for his murder.

“Zille Shah bore 26 torture marks and her body was dumped on the road. Who murdered him? They should be punished according to law even though my heart begs for other means.”

He said police came to arrest him with a warrant on March 14 when he had court bail.

“I told them that I have bail. The police said that they want to take me to Islamabad. I gave bail that I will appear in court in Islamabad. They did not take my bail “They attacked my house from three sides. They used tear gas, shells, they used pellets. For the first time in my life, I felt what people in Palestine and Kashmir feel.

Previously, the interim Punjab government had placed containers, erected barricades, blocked roads, suspended internet service and detained dozens of PTI workers, apparently in an effort to prevent PTI workers from reaching the site of the gathering.

Meanwhile, the provincial government maintained that the barriers were erected due to a security threat issued by the banned Tehreek-e-Pakistan (TTP) on the former ruling party’s public gathering.

The Lahore rally, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, was scheduled for Saturday as the district government refused to grant permission.

Previously, the party had tried twice to organize the public rally in Lahore, but the provincial government had imposed Article 144 on both occasions.

The first ban was imposed on March 8. Surprisingly, PTI workers were barred from participating in the public rally, but the women’s march, which was also happening simultaneously, was allowed to continue.

On the same day, the Election Commission of Pakistan had released the timetable, indicating that the elections in Punjab would be held on April 30.

The ban under Section 144, which had been imposed for a week, was lifted the following day.

The second time the PTI tried to suppress the rally, the party called off after the interim Punjab government again imposed Article 144.

The case later landed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), which instructed PTI to inform the district administration before holding a rally.

Earlier on Saturday, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan pledged to make the public rally a success with ‘people power’.

Speaking to the media outside an anti-terrorism court in Lahore after securing bail in three cases, the PTI leader said the incumbent government was engaging in ‘cowardly moves’ by arresting 1,600 PTI workers for disrupting the rally .

“My heart says this rally will break all records [of previous public gatherings]“Imran said and urged people to participate in the event.

“PTI will go down in history today with the strength of its workers and supporters.”

Separately, the PTI leader took to his official Twitter account, saying he would unveil his vision for Haqeeqi Azadi March during the rally.

“I invite everyone in Lahore to attend [the rally] after Tarawih prayers. I am going to give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi and how we are going to get Pakistan out of the mess the cabal of crooks have brought to our country,” he tweeted.

At the same time, the PTI president feared that the authorities would hinder their efforts and dissuade them from organizing the rally.

“[Govt] will put all kinds of obstacles to prevent people from attending, but I want to remind our people that it is their fundamental right to attend a political rally,” he said.

“Everyone must assert their right as a people of a free nation that has won independence and come to Minar-e-Pakistan.”

According to the official PTI Twitter account, the rally was to take place after the Taraweeh prayers at 9 p.m.

Lahore local government had placed containers to block roads leading to Minar-e-Pakistan and other parts of the city including GT Road, Cup Store and Du Maurya Bridge.

The measure was apparently taken to prevent PTI supporters from other towns and villages in the province from reaching the site.

The PTI leadership maintained that the police detained their leaders and workers, saying raids on the homes of party workers have continued for the past five days.

However, they expressed their determination that despite “police and administration tactics”, the rally would take place.

Meanwhile, police raided the residence of PTI leaders Hammad Khan Niazi and Bajash Khan Niazi in Manawan area but were unable to arrest them due to their unavailability.

Hammad pledged to organize the rally and overcome obstacles posed by the government, saying it “will be historic” and pledged to support Imran “until the last breath”.

Similarly, police raided the home of PTI candidate PP-145 Malik Mubasher Lal in Samnabad area but failed to arrest him as he was not present at his home.

“We are not afraid of police bullying. The government has become a victim of cowardice,” Lal said, accusing police of breaking down the walls of his house and stealing valuables.

“Imran Khan is the future of this country. We will support him to the last drop of our blood,” he added.

“The police arrested my relatives and my children. We will still participate in the rally.

PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused the government of arresting party workers, saying that despite the LHC order allowing a political rally, the caretaker government blocked the roads leading to the rally venue in placing containers and barricades.

Qureshi claimed police were raiding and arresting PTI leaders, saying 1,800 workers had been arrested so far.

He urged party workers not to arm themselves with sticks or other weapons and to refrain from violence.

He stressed that holding the public rally was the party’s constitutional right and said he was confident that a large number of people would attend.

Qureshi said the police closed all entry and exit points in the city to prevent PTI leaders, workers and supporters from other cities from accessing the site.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry criticized the crackdown on party leaders and workers, saying the action was aimed at sabotaging the political rally.

He urged the international community, especially Islamic countries, to condemn “the kidnappings and killings” of political workers during the holy month of Ramazan.

He also called for the government to be declared “persona non grata” for its “fascist tactics”.

According to a warning issued by the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), TTP leader Mukarram Khurasani had planned a terror attack on the gathering.

The terror group may target PTI’s Minar-e-Pakistan rallies, rallies and public rally to sow chaos in the country, the CTD said.

The department said Khurasani devised the plan after consultation with terrorist Abdul Wali Khan, adding that the terrorists planned attacks using “25 suicide bombers”.

He added that Khan had been involved in several bombings in Lahore in the past.

Meanwhile, reports of suspended internet services have surfaced at the rally venue and its adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police Spokesman maintained that the security measures had been adopted to deal with any untoward incident.

He denied the impression that the obstacles had been created to prevent PTI supporters from reaching the rally site, adding that checkpoints had been set up to maintain law and order in the city.

It was reported that the government had removed all the barricades half an hour before the start of the rally.

