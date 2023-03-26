Imran Khan gets bail extended until March 27





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) sits in the courtroom as a two-member special bench, hearing his plea to determine whether or not bail is upholdable on March 24, 2023. PTI

After his in-person appearance, former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has been granted protection bail extensions in five cases registered against him in Islamabad till March 27.

Khan, who was ousted in April last year via a motion of no confidence, arrived at the Lahore High Court (LHC) safely as a two-member special bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and the Judge Anwaar Hussain heard the plea regarding an extension in the protective bond.

Last week, Khan was granted protective bond in eight terrorism cases and one civil case out of a total of nine after appearing in court in person. For the five cases in Islamabad, the court granted Khan bail until March 24 and for the three cases in Lahore, he was given bail for 10 days (March 27).

The verdict was announced today minutes after the PTI submitted an affidavit that a bail application was filed in Islamabad.

Following the court order, the PTI chief’s lawyer submitted the affidavit stating that his client’s bail applications have been submitted to the courts in Islamabad.

After the submission, the court asked the prosecutor if he wanted to say anything. The prosecutor said he had nothing to add.

Judge Sheikh said the court is extending the relief awarded to the petitioner as his cases are pending in the courts of Islamabad. “If you [Khan] don’t get bail there, then you will suffer the consequences of submitting a false affidavit.”

He also warned the PTI leader’s lawyer that submitting a false affidavit amounted to contempt of court.

Hearing today

Earlier in the day, the LHC Registrar’s Office attached objections to the plea because the head of the PTI had already secured bail in those cases.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer told the judges that the former prime minister was asking for a protective bond in order to travel to the federal capital where several political cases have been registered against him.

To this, Judge Sheikh said that no precedent can be pointed out when the protection bond is extended.

Khans’ lawyer argued that the legal team was also struggling to figure out how to secure bail, as numerous cases have been filed against the ousted prime minister.

Justice Sheikh said it would have been better had this petition been registered with the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Arguing for himself, Khan said the last time he visited Islamabad all roads were blocked, mentioning that even today he entered in secret.

In Islamabad, the police used tear gas and charged people because of which we had to go back, the cricketer-turned-politician said, claiming he ‘fleed from there’ for his life.

Last week, security forces and Khan supporters clashed near his home when police raided his residence in Zaman Park and as he proceeded to the High Court in Islamabad. Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds trying to block the arrest of the former prime minister.

Khans’ lawyer told court they were only asking for a day’s work to be able to travel to Islamabad; however, government counsel objected to this.

After hearing arguments, the two-member bench ordered the office to repair Khans’ motion, adjourning the hearing until then.

Once the hearing resumed following the courts’ decision to settle the motion, Khans’ lawyer acknowledged that he knew that plea was “extraordinary” because he was asking for an extension of the protective bond.

We have solid ground, the lawyers said, on which Judge Sheikh ordered them to recount incidents since the last hearing on March 17, when he was granted a protective bond.

The lawyer began recounting the incidents by informing the court that they traveled to Islamabad on March 18 to apply for bail, adding that they were not allowed to enter the federal capital.

At this, the two-member bench asked the government lawyer to confirm whether bail applications had been filed or not. We are not aware of this, the government lawyer told the court.

Have these petitions been set to be heard? the judges were cross-examined, during which they were told by Khan’s lawyer that the petitions were currently in the hands of District Court and Sessions staff in Islamabad.

The LHC ordered that relevant authorities call the attorney general within half an hour. Whereupon, the court was informed that he was not there, adding that if the court was satisfied that the petitions are filed in the Islamabad court, he would not oppose it.

The court further added that the petition bond cannot be set for hearing until the petitioner himself is present in court. This is why the case was not heard because Khan was unable to appear in court, the lawyer representing the PTI chief said, resuming his story regarding the timeline of the incidents.

March 19 was a Sunday, then on March 21 we secured further bail as a total of 140 cases were registered against Khan, he said, continuing that no cases have been set for the March 22 when March 23 was a public holiday.

Lawyers have argued that all of the cases are politically motivated and that any relief awarded so far has not been misused.

It is impossible to defend all these cases in different places because Khan is a 71-year-old and is still recovering from injuries sustained in the assassination attempt in November last year, the lawyers argued, saying that it is difficult for Khan to visit Islamabad again and again.

The court asked the head of the PTI to submit an affidavit that a bail application was filed in Islamabad.

We do not want to establish traditions because the judgment in this case will be cited in the future, Judge Sheikh said.

Khans’ lawyers assured the court that they would try to submit the affidavit by 4:45 p.m., after which the judges adjourned that hearing for a brief period. After resuming the hearing, the court immediately announced its verdict granting an extension.

Zaman Park Operation

During a hearing on the motion filed against a likely operation in Zaman Park, the head of the PTI said his client could not sleep as he feared that the police would raid his Lahore residence again.

After brief arguments from his lawyer, Khan then took the podium.

The head of the PTI told the LHC that despite his orders, the police raided his home for two hours and “stole” his belongings.

He said police followed “the law of the jungle” as court orders were violated. “Even the police are frustrated with what is happening,” the former prime minister said.

The court then gave notice to the Punjab government and asked its representative to appear on March 28.

