The attempted arrest of Imran Khan aggravates the crisis in Pakistan





Over the past week, a tense confrontation between Imran Khan and the Pakistani courts has taken center stage in the country’s news cycle, raising serious concerns about the dangers to the stability of the political and legal system. The immediate crisis subsided, with the judiciary and the former prime minister stepping back, perhaps acknowledging that a head-on collision would serve neither. But the wider confrontation between Mr Khan and his supporters on the one hand and the rest of the political system on the other will only intensify in the run-up to this year’s general election.

Although Pakistanis and outside observers are accustomed to periodic high-stakes political drama, what is happening differs significantly from the ethnic, dynastic and civil-military tensions that have traditionally dominated the country’s domestic politics. In this case, the fissures are horizontal to these fractures and are best understood in terms of polarizing passions and the chaos of Trump-style populism. But as with former US President Donald Trump, Mr Khan’s behavior should not be confused with the underlying discontents of many in a rapidly changing society.

There is no doubt that the 85-plus cases registered against Mr Khan in recent weeks and months are aimed at hampering him before a general election is announced at some point this year. The massive filing of cases by the Punjab Provincial Police and their raid on the home of Mr Khans Lahore are all notable given that they took place under a non-partisan caretaker government, rather than the ruling party in Islamabad Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the bitterest political rival of Mr. Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. This suggests that the national security apparatus may also be interested in tipping the table against Mr Khan ahead of the election.

Police officers escort former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vehicle as he appears before the High District Court in Lahore on March 21. Reuters

While some of these cases are unlikely to go to trial, others, such as the accusation that Mr Khan profited from the sale of state gifts (like luxury watches) officially presented to him in his capacity as Prime Minister, seem well documented. By contrast, the push to convict Nawaz Sharif, another former prime minister, of corruption and to ban him from political office in 2017 took place on much thinner factual and legal grounds, and required greater rigor. from the upper judiciary.

Khans’ message of personal agency and social transformation appeals to many in modernizing campaign

Mr Khan’s belated willingness to compromise may have avoided turning the top judiciary into yet another enemy for now, but his increasingly confrontational political style leaves that possibility distinct. After all, he had been close to the military for decades, and the institution played a vital role in facilitating his transition from sport to politics, and his eventual rise to the top spot. The breakdown of that relationship says as much about why Mr Khan appeals so deeply to those who want to see the system shaken to the core, and why he struggles to please everyone.

Although Mr Khan has called Pakistan’s main political parties corrupt since he began to consider the idea of ​​joining politics in the mid-1990s, he has also shown a kind of respect for the establishment. Like Mr. Trump and other populists, Mr. Khan positioned himself as an outsider while simultaneously seeking the stamp of approval from powerful institutions, which in Mr. Trump’s case meant media empire. of Murdoch, Wall Street and evangelical mega-churches. Perhaps that is why knowledgeable observers did not expect this type of anti-politician politics to become anti-systemic in any meaningful way.

But as with Mr. Trump, these transactional endorsements helped pave the way for the emergence of a grassroots movement of loyal voter activists whose loyalty and intensity transformed Mr. Trump’s and Mr. Khan’s relationship. with everyone.

More Johann Chacko

Some media comments have questioned whether Pakistan is headed for a January 6 moment, but the country has no doubt already experienced it in August 2014 when Mr Khans’ supporters tried to storm the National Assembly unhappy with the results of the 2013 general election. Since then, Mr Khan has taken to dismissing the validity of polls he did not win, claiming to represent a popular tsunami. For followers who are drawn to his willingness to attack the status quo and the powers that be, such a challenge, whether successful or not, only deepens a sense of admiration and shared struggle.

In the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs case, this base of support has grown far beyond the major cities of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, and has penetrated the smaller towns and villages surrounding them. Mr. Khan’s message of personal agency and social transformation is appealing to many in a modernizing countryside where the local economy is no longer dominated by large families or clan networks. His followers see his struggles as a reflection of their own and his setbacks as symptoms of the pervasive rot they too suffer.

This antagonism against anyone who hinders their leader in any way has been just as polarizing as Trumpism in the United States, in many cases generating conflict within families and institutions. This brilliantly burning belief in the legitimacy of their grievances has also bolstered confidence in Mr. Trump and Mr. Khan to take on even the institutions they once courted or deferred.

There has been a tendency to view the challenge of populism around the world as something that has peaked, but Mr Khan, who predated Mr Trump by a few years, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and others , provides evidence to the contrary. Given their contempt for the system itself, it is unlikely that an electoral defeat will ever be enough to send them home; their continued challenge to the most basic democratic standards remains solid, and it’s unclear to what extent they will make further changes to the way politics works. In this regard, Pakistan should not be seen simply as another troubled and distant country but, on the contrary, as one of the most important cutting-edge laboratories of democracy in the world today.

