Pakistani court protects Imran Khan from arrest





ISLAMABAD (AP) A Pakistani court on Friday shielded former Prime Minister Imran Khan from arrest until at least next week, amid a turbulent political crisis that has pitted the famous politician against the current government and s is propagated in street demonstrations.

Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament last April. Since then, the 70-year-old former cricketer turned politician has been embroiled in more than 100 legal cases against him, including corruption while in office.

The Lahore High Court ruling was another reprieve for embattled Khan, who is now the country’s main opposition leader. The court order virtually bars his arrest until March 27 on charges that he incited supporters of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf to violence when he failed to appear in court in the capital Islamabad because of clashes lasting several hours between his party and the police.

Since November, Khan has avoided appearing in Islamabad courts in at least three cases, including a corruption charge, when he was injured in a gun attack at a protest rally in the eastern province of Punjab. Khan says his life is in danger and that is why he is asking for bail to avoid appearing before the judges in several cases.

The confrontation between Khan and the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has turned increasingly violent in recent weeks. Last week, his supporters clashed with police in Islamabad, leaving dozens injured.

Due to the violence, Khan was unable to appear before the judge in person to face the indictment in the corruption case. He is accused of illegally selling state gifts he received during his tenure as prime minister and concealing his assets.

Khan denied all charges against him, saying he was a victim of Sharif’s government.

Friday’s court order was another reprieve for Khan, who is expected to lead a rally in Lahore on Saturday to pressure Sharif’s government into agreeing to a snap election. Sharif said the next parliamentary elections will be held on time later this year when the parliament completes its five-year term.

Khan has repeatedly alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy orchestrated by his successor, Sharif, and the United States. Both denied the charge.

But the prime minister ousted in recent weeks has taken a conciliatory approach to Washington.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif at a press conference on Friday criticized Khan for trying to seek help from diplomats and politicians in the United States, saying that for months, Khan had blamed Washington for his ouster, and now the former prime minister was approaching America for help. against the Sharif government.

Asif also defended a decision this week by the country’s election watchdog to postpone provincial assembly elections in the key province of Punjab from April 30 to October 8.

This decision drew criticism from Khan. Wednesday’s decision by the Electoral Commission comes months after the Khans party dissolved regional assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a failed bid to force snap national elections.

On Friday, President Arif Alvi wrote a letter to Sharif, urging him to hold elections for the two provincial assemblies on time.

