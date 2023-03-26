Sisi unlikely to reconcile with Erdogan ahead of Turkish elections

Facing the toughest re-election race of his two decades in office, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been keen to show he can mend what he has broken in Turkey’s regional relations, hoping to strengthen its weakened popular support. But much like Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi seems reluctant to schedule an official reconciliation meeting with Erdogan before the May 14 elections.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held talks in Cairo on Saturday in a bid to push forward fence repair efforts, becoming the first Turkish foreign minister to visit Egypt since bilateral ties broke down following the ousting of Muslim Brotherhood chairman Mohammed Morsi, a close ally of the Erdogans government, in 2013.

Also last week, Assad ruled out a meeting with Erdogan until Turkey’s ‘illegal occupation’ of Syria ended, undermining expectations of Turkish and Syrian officials meeting in Moscow in four-way talks involving also Russia and Iran.

The Turkish-Egyptian normalization process had remained limited to two rounds of exploratory talks since its launch in 2021. Cairo cast doubt on the dialogue in October after Ankara signed new agreements with the Tripoli government, but hopes of progress rekindled the following month when Sisi met. with Erdogan at the opening of the World Cup in Qatar, shaking hands with the leader who had called him a putschist and an assassin.

Following his talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Cavusoglu spoke of Turkey’s willingness to improve relations in all areas, including diplomacy, energy, transport and joint military exercises. He expressed hope that the presidents of the two countries will meet after the elections in Turkey, calling for prompt action and close collaboration in all fields to bridge the nine-year gap in bilateral relations.

After his meeting with Sisi in Qatar, Erdogan said the two had a 45-minute conversation with a narrow scope, adding, “Let our ministers initiate mutual visits at a lower level now and expand our meetings well afterwards.” So what makes the process drag on?

The thaw between Qatar and its Arab neighbors has facilitated Turkey’s reconciliation with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, but in the case of Egypt, easing regional polarization has not been enough, given the complex bilateral energy issues the rivalry in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Libyan conflict and the Muslim Brotherhood.

For starters, Sisi seems pleased with Erdogan’s moves to curb the activities of Muslim Brotherhood exiles in Turkey. As part of moves in Cairo, Ankara imposed restrictions on several TV channels run by Egyptian dissidents. According to Al-Ahrams Ashraf El-Ashry, Cairo received assurances that Turkey would not collaborate with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Yet Ankara has yet to meet Egyptian expectations of a change in its Libyan policy. The Sisis government views the conflict in Libya as a threat to Egypt’s national security and holds Turkey largely responsible for the current situation in the country. The Turkish military presence in Libya, coupled with that of Syrian militias, Ankara’s plans to secure permanent military bases in the country and its signing of strategic agreements with Tripoli have irritated Cairo.

In 2019, Ankara signed a maritime delimitation deal with Tripoli in a bid to strengthen its hand in the eastern Mediterranean, prompting Egypt to retaliate by signing a similar deal with Greece. Turkey doubled down on its energy exploration and military cooperation agreements with Tripoli in October, to which Egypt responded with a unilateral declaration on a maritime border with Libya. For Cairo, the signing by Ankara of strategic and military agreements with the government of Tripoli, whose legitimacy is disputed since Libya did not organize elections in 2021, was a reason to doubt the good faith from Ankara.

Meanwhile, another Egyptian concern in Libya appears to be assuaged. Cairo feared Turkish support would make the Libyan Muslim Brotherhood a prominent political player, which in turn would open channels to nurture the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. But since last year, Turkey has sought contact with eastern Libyan forces, in a significant policy shift that has diminished the Muslim Brotherhood’s clout in Libyan politics. With its concerns allayed, Cairo now backs the eastern-based Libyan government led by Fathi Bashagha, who had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood in the past.

Yet Cavusoglus’s remarks after his trip to Cairo show that the main points of contention remain intact. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the minister defended the Turkish presence in Libya and argued that the Turkish-Libyan agreement on maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean was not against Egypt and that the one between Egypt and Greece was not against Turkey. Referring to Turkey’s efforts to restore relations with Egypt and Israel, Cavusoglu said that Ankara did not expect Egypt and Israel to renounce their ties with Greece and Cyprus in return, but promised that Turkey would not give up its rights in the region.

Any expectation that Turkey’s normalization effort will alter the balance of the eastern Mediterranean to its liking is overly optimistic. Egypt may welcome some form of Turkish participation in the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, but it wants to preserve its partnership with Greece and Cyprus. The Turkish argument that a maritime delimitation deal with Turkey would give Egypt a bigger economic zone than it has under its deal with Greece failed to impress Cairo. According to Ashry, a Turkish-Egyptian energy partnership seems unlikely unless Turkey solves its problems with Greece and the Greek Cypriots.

Moreover, Cairo views Turkish military operations in Syria and Iraq as interference in the Arab world, a position reflected in recent Arab League statements rejecting foreign interference in Arab affairs. Turkey’s moves to expand its influence in Africa, including a proposed naval base in Sudan during the reign of Omar al-Bashir and efforts to forge military ties with Ethiopia amid the war of the latter with Egypt, also infuriated Cairo.

In sum, the fact that both sides feel the need to continue discussions on Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean shows that they have yet to find common ground. The Al Arab newspaper makes a similar observation. Egyptian sources say the problem of mistrust towards Ankara has not yet been overcome and that Erdogan should take concrete steps to demonstrate that his regional policy has changed.

Remarkably, economic ties held steady despite the diplomatic rift. Cavusoglu said a series of measures were discussed in Cairo to further boost economic exchanges, including the establishment of joint economic and trade bodies, the resumption of RoRo services between the two countries and a long-term agreement for the Turkey buys liquefied natural gas from Egypt. .

Turkish investments in Egypt reached $2.5 billion. In 2022 alone, they were worth almost $180 million, a 30% increase from the previous year. While Turkish exports to Egypt amounted to $3.7 billion last year and in 2021, Egyptian exports to Turkey increased by 32.3% to reach $4 billion in 2022.