Politics
Iraq suspends northern oil exports after winning arbitration case against Turkey | Ahmed Rasheed and Rowena Edwards
BAGHDAD
Iraq halted crude exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and fields north of Kirkuk on Saturday, an oil official said, after the country won a long-running arbitration against Turkey.
The decision to halt shipments of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude relates to a case dating back to 2014, when Baghdad claimed Turkey breached a joint agreement by allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to export oil via a pipeline to the Turkish port. from Ceyhan.
Baghdad considers KRG exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan to be illegal.
The International Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Iraq on Thursday, the Iraqi Oil Ministry confirmed on Saturday.
New mechanism?
Turkey has informed Iraq that it will respect the arbitration decision, a source said.
Turkish shipping officials told Iraqi employees at the Ceyhan oil export center that no ships would be allowed to load Kurdish crude without Iraqi government approval, a document said.
Turkey subsequently halted the pumping of Iraqi crude from the pipeline that leads to Ceyhan, according to a separate document.
On Saturday, Iraq stopped pumping oil from its side of the pipeline that runs from its oilfields north of Kirkuk, an official said.
Iraq had pumped 370,000 bpd of KRG crude and 75,000 bpd of Federal crude through the pipeline, according to a source familiar with its operations.
A delegation from the Oil Ministry will soon travel to Turkey to meet with energy officials to agree on a new mechanism for exporting crude oil from northern Iraq in accordance with the arbitration decision, a source said. second in charge of the Ministry of Petroleum.
Iraq will discuss with relevant authorities ways to ensure the continuation of oil exports through Ceyhan and the obligations of state-owned SOMOs with oil companies, Iraq’s Oil Ministry said in a statement.
The KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources said that the arbitration decision in favor of Iraq against Turkey will not prevent relations with the Baghdad government and the continuation of dialogue.
A KRG delegation is due to visit Baghdad on Sunday to discuss energy issues, Iraqi Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a tweet.
The decision, in which Turkey was ordered to pay Iraq around $1.5 billion before interest, covers the period 2014-2018, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak to the media.
A second arbitration case, which the source said is expected to take around two years, will cover the period from 2018.
Turkish government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Manufacturing risk
The final hearing on the arbitration case was held in Paris in July 2022, but it took months for the arbitrators, the arbitral tribunal secretariat and the International Chamber of Commerce to approve the verdict, the court said. source close to the process.
The impact on KRG oil production is highly dependent on the duration of the closure of the Iraqi Turkish Pipeline (ITP), sources said, adding that this would cause significant uncertainty for oil companies operating in the Kurdistan region of Iraq ( KRI).
According to a letter last year to US officials from Dallas-based HKN Energy, which operates in the region, stopping exports through the pipeline would trigger a collapse in the KRI economy.
Turkey should source more crude oil from Iran and Russia to compensate for the loss of oil from northern Iraq, the letter said.
Analysts have warned that companies could pull out of the region unless the environment improves.
Foreign oil companies, including HKN Energy and Gulf Keystone, have linked their investment plans this year to the reliability of payments from the KRG, which faces months of delays.
|
Sources
2/ https://thearabweekly.com/iraq-halts-northern-oil-exports-after-winning-arbitration-case-against-turkey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Football ends spring season with annual spring scrimmage
- Slide grunge history [AEP] free download
- Knights head to Sunshine State for Babs Steffens Invitational
- How the Prime Minister’s immigration bill went from a humanitarian crisis to a political one
- Chronological Documentary History [AEP] free download
- Erdogan pledges to “erase the traces” of the February 6 earthquakes
- New Jackson State Football Wide Receivers coach RJ Fleming is leaving
- Documentary history slideshow [AEP] free download
- Drone footage shows ‘total devastation’ after tornado hits Mississippi
- ReaConverter Pro 2023 Free Download
- Mike Dougherty honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Notepad++ 2023 Free Download