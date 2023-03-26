Iraq suspends northern oil exports after winning arbitration case against Turkey | Ahmed Rasheed and Rowena Edwards

BAGHDAD

Iraq halted crude exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and fields north of Kirkuk on Saturday, an oil official said, after the country won a long-running arbitration against Turkey.

The decision to halt shipments of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude relates to a case dating back to 2014, when Baghdad claimed Turkey breached a joint agreement by allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to export oil via a pipeline to the Turkish port. from Ceyhan.

Baghdad considers KRG exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan to be illegal.

The International Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Iraq on Thursday, the Iraqi Oil Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

New mechanism?

Turkey has informed Iraq that it will respect the arbitration decision, a source said.

Turkish shipping officials told Iraqi employees at the Ceyhan oil export center that no ships would be allowed to load Kurdish crude without Iraqi government approval, a document said.

Turkey subsequently halted the pumping of Iraqi crude from the pipeline that leads to Ceyhan, according to a separate document.

On Saturday, Iraq stopped pumping oil from its side of the pipeline that runs from its oilfields north of Kirkuk, an official said.

Iraq had pumped 370,000 bpd of KRG crude and 75,000 bpd of Federal crude through the pipeline, according to a source familiar with its operations.

A delegation from the Oil Ministry will soon travel to Turkey to meet with energy officials to agree on a new mechanism for exporting crude oil from northern Iraq in accordance with the arbitration decision, a source said. second in charge of the Ministry of Petroleum.

Iraq will discuss with relevant authorities ways to ensure the continuation of oil exports through Ceyhan and the obligations of state-owned SOMOs with oil companies, Iraq’s Oil Ministry said in a statement.

The KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources said that the arbitration decision in favor of Iraq against Turkey will not prevent relations with the Baghdad government and the continuation of dialogue.

A KRG delegation is due to visit Baghdad on Sunday to discuss energy issues, Iraqi Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a tweet.

The decision, in which Turkey was ordered to pay Iraq around $1.5 billion before interest, covers the period 2014-2018, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak to the media.

A second arbitration case, which the source said is expected to take around two years, will cover the period from 2018.

Turkish government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Manufacturing risk

The final hearing on the arbitration case was held in Paris in July 2022, but it took months for the arbitrators, the arbitral tribunal secretariat and the International Chamber of Commerce to approve the verdict, the court said. source close to the process.

The impact on KRG oil production is highly dependent on the duration of the closure of the Iraqi Turkish Pipeline (ITP), sources said, adding that this would cause significant uncertainty for oil companies operating in the Kurdistan region of Iraq ( KRI).

According to a letter last year to US officials from Dallas-based HKN Energy, which operates in the region, stopping exports through the pipeline would trigger a collapse in the KRI economy.

Turkey should source more crude oil from Iran and Russia to compensate for the loss of oil from northern Iraq, the letter said.

Analysts have warned that companies could pull out of the region unless the environment improves.

Foreign oil companies, including HKN Energy and Gulf Keystone, have linked their investment plans this year to the reliability of payments from the KRG, which faces months of delays.