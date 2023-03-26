Politics
Erdoan’s message on Greek Independence Day
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on March 25, the day Greeks celebrate independence from the Turkish Ottoman Empire.
In this document, the President of Turkey, in addition to his wishes to the Prime Minister and the Greek people, expressed his thanks to the Greek government and people for the solidarity they have shown, after the devastating earthquakes that have hit Turkey.
“I am convinced that relations and cooperation between our countries will further develop through our joint efforts in the coming period,” the Turkish president said.
And he concluded: “I take this opportunity to reiterate my best wishes to you both for your personal health and well-being and for the health and well-being of the Greek people.”
Erdoan’s letter was preceded by that of the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlt Avuolu, to his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, in which he stated that he was convinced that the good-neighbourly relations that currently exist between Greece and Turkey will be consolidated in the future.
“I am confident that good-neighbourly relations between our two countries will prevail in the coming period. We are determined to make further contributions to the current positive trend of our relations.
“Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank once again for the help and solidarity provided by your government and the Greek people after the devastating earthquake in Turkey.
“Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your personal health and happiness and for the well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Greece.”
In the same vein, the Turkish Foreign Minister said he was determined to further contribute to the positive dynamics of the bilateral relations between Greece and Turkey, which are currently prevailing.
For his part, Nikos Dendias, in an interview with Proto Themaexplains what has changed in Greek-Turkish relations and underlines that Athens, which has always said that it seeks dialogue in exactly these conditions, must respond to such Turkish behavior.
“The parameters of Turkish behavior towards us changed. Immediately after the tragedy of the earthquakes in Turkey and my visit there, Turkish criminality turned into something non-existent.
“There are no violations in the Aegean, no overflights, no toxic language, no verbal aggression, no threat of violence. Greece has always said that it seeks dialogue under these exact conditions So we have to, we have an obligation if you will, respond to such Turkish behavior,” he stressed.
Greek Independence Day
Every year on March 25, Greeks around the world celebrateGreek Independence Daywhich is a national holiday in Greece.
It is then that the Greeks remember their long struggle against the Ottoman Empire, an effort that eventually led toIndependence from Greece. Today, in fact, marks the beginning of the Greek War of Independence, not the end.
For hundreds of years much of Greece had been taken over by the Ottoman Empire until the 1820s when much of the country finally overcame Turkish rule. Several factors contributed to the arrival of the Turks in Greece, including the Byzantine Empire, which ruled for around 1100 years and then began to decline.
However, the Ottoman Empires’ push towards Greece finally began when they captured Constantinople in 1453. Once the capital of the Byzantine Empire was taken, it was only a matter of time before much of Greece does not fall under Ottoman control.
The Ottoman Empire ruled for about four hundred years, and it was not easy for the Greeks. Those who were unable to flee Greece and establish a new life in Western Europe suffered. Turkish rule was oppressive for many reasons.
One problem was that they had an apparent disregard for Greece’s glorious past. At one point they used the Parthenon to store munitions and didn’t treat it like the magnificent historical monument it really was.
Another problem was that Orthodox Christians were unable to express their faith in public. Since most of Greece is Orthodox, this caused a sense of unease among the Greek people.
These are just two examples of problems that have arisen between the Turks and the Greeks. Generally, because the Greeks felt oppressed, this caused unrest throughout occupied Greece. Several resistance movements formed during the duration of Turkish rule.
However, it was not until March 25, 1821 that these movements posed a real threat to the Ottoman Empire.
In the Battle of Navarino, British, Russian and French forces destroyed an Ottoman fleet. This battle was a major victory which eventually led to the signing of the Treaty of Erdine in 1829 which finally established an independent Greek state.
Although what followed was a period of uncertainty in Greece, the country was officially independent.
Today, cities around the world will celebrate. All over Greece, Cyprus, Australia, USA, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand and beyond, Greeks will proudly hold their blue and white flag!
LEARN MORE:Haiti was the first country to recognize independence from Greece.
