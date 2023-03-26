A combative spoiler enters the Turkish election campaign

Istanbul (AFP) Turkey’s leading politicians have formed two camps ahead of the May elections: those who revere President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and those united with the sole aim of ending his two-decade rule.

Then Muharrem Ince arrived.

The Turkish leader’s main rival in the last elections in 2018 has all but disappeared after winning 30.6% of the vote.

Erdogan’s 52.6% allowed him to extend a run that has seen his Islamic-rooted party become Turkey’s most transformative force since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk created the secular state 100 years ago. .

A lot has happened since Ince’s defeat.

Six disparate parties built an anti-Erdogan alliance and – after a year-long debate – rallied behind the candidacy of secular CHP party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the May 14 vote.

A large pro-Kurdish party also gave Kilicdaroglu its tacit support.

The opposition alliance is the most multifaceted and apparently the most popular that Erdogan has faced at the polls.

This makes Ince’s decision to run again particularly frustrating for Erdogan’s political enemies.

“This is bad news for the opposition,” Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Sabanci University, told AFP.

“Ince’s ability to attract the votes of the CHP and (his junior partner) the Iyi Party could have a spoiler effect and force the presidential election to a second round.”

“I will be elected”

Ince (pronounced Indzhe) represented the CHP in the last election because the party felt the softer Kilicdaroglu had less public appeal.

His impassioned speeches and combative personality mimicked Erdogan’s campaign style and drew huge crowds during the last campaign.

The hopes were high – and the disappointment deep.

Muharrem Ince’s combative campaign style mimics that of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Yasin AKGUL / AFP

Ince’s loss was followed by an hour-long silence which he broke by sending a brief text message to a reporter simply saying, “the man won.”

The abrupt remark made national headlines and contributed to Ince’s loss of popularity in the polls.

But Ince remained unfazed.

He immediately tried unsuccessfully to challenge Kilicdaroglu for the leadership of the CHP, then went on a national bus tour to drum up support for his own political brand.

Ince’s new Memleket (homeland) party resonates most with secular nationalist voters who form a significant part of Kilicdaroglu’s current support base.

The 58-year-old native of a small village near Istanbul looked typically confident after submitting his candidacy for the High Election Council this week.

“The election will be in the second round, and in the second round I will be elected president with over 60% of the vote,” he said.

“What does it represent?

Ince’s last-minute entry into a race that was the opposition’s best chance of defeating Erdogan ruffled the political spectrum.

Analyst Serkan Demirtas said Ince tries to portray itself as an alternative without really defining what it stands for.

“He says he is against Erdogan, and he is also against Kilicdaroglu, but what does he represent? We don’t know,” Demirtas told AFP.

Six parties have joined forces with the sole aim of ending Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade rule Adem ALTAN / AFP

Most agree that anyone who single-handedly tries to defeat Erdogan will not only fail but also hurt the opposition alliance.

“Ince is unlikely to steal votes from the ruling party,” remarked well-connected political journalist Deniz Zeyrek.

“Who would it serve the most?” Erdoğan.

Eurasia Group analyst Emre Peker said Ince’s ability to attract votes in Kilicdaroglu will make his position crucial in the likely May 28 runoff.

“That he and the CHP bury the hatchet… will be key to Kilicdaroglu’s second-round prospects,” Peker wrote in a note.

Generation Z voters

Analysts believe Ince is primarily aimed at young Erdogan-weary voters uninspired by Kilicdaroglu, 74, a former civil servant who calls himself a “quiet force”.

“He seems to be particularly popular with Gen Z voters who can be easily swayed by anti-status quo candidates,” said Esen of Sabanci University.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces the toughest electoral test of his reign Adem ALTAN / AFP

“For them, Kilicdaroglu is not a new face.”

Erdogan’s opponents are still quietly trying to force Ince out of the race.

“Stand down as soon as possible…Your candidacy will bring you no success,” popular Turkish tenor and columnist Guvenc Dagustun wrote in the left-leaning BirGun newspaper.

Zeyrek felt that Ince could still change his mind at the last moment and end his campaign.

“I think the CHP should talk to him,” the political reporter said.

AFP 2023