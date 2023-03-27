Priyanka Gandhi slams Narendra Modi: ‘The prime minister hiding behind his power… people will respond to the arrogant leader’

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday called him a coward and an arrogant individual and spoke about his family’s contributions to the development of democracy in India. She invoked the Hindu deity Ram and the Pandavas to counter the BJP’s accusation that the Gandhis promote dynastic politics, and wondered why people weren’t protesting against the government.

Addressing a satyagraha near Raj Ghat, Priyanka said: The prime minister of this country is a coward. Hit me a deal, send me to jail. But the truth is that the Prime Minister of this country is a coward, he hides behind his power, he is arrogant. This country has an old tradition, Hinduism has an old tradition Ahankaari Raja had the answer (the public will respond to the arrogant ruler).

Priyanka said her brother Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP Friday, had asked only a few questions to the Prime Minister. You couldn’t answer. You were afraid. Aur jo ahankaari hote hain, taanashah hote hain kya karte hai (Those who are arrogant and autocratic, what do they do)? When unable to answer questions, they try to subjugate people using their strength. They try to crush those who raise questions. Have you ever thought about it? Open your eyes, all this government, the ministers, the deputies why are they trying to save a single man? What is it in this Adani for which you give him the wealth of the whole country? May you be shaken when his name is taken and you rush to save him.

Referring to the BJP accusation that Gandhis promote dynastic politics, Priyanka said: So who was Lord Ram? He was sent into exile. Unhone apne parivaar, apni dharti ke prati apna dharma nibhaya (He fulfilled his duty to his family, his land). Was he promoting a dynastic regime? Did the Pandavas promote a dynastic regime? They fought for their family values. Should we be ashamed that members of our family sacrificed their lives for this country? They shed blood for this flag. It’s the blood of my family (Their blood is in this land, the democracy of this country has been nurtured by their sacrifices) Those who think that we can be intimidated and frightened into insulting ourselves, giving free rein to us, they have misunderstood. We will not be afraid, we will fight harder.

Pointing out that Rahul is an alumnus of Harvard and Cambridge universities, the Congress leader said: And you make him pappu. With the help of my media friends, you didn’t see his diploma, you don’t know the truth but you made him a pappu. Then you learned that this pappu got on a yatra and we learned that he was not a pappu lakhs of people walk with him, he is honest, he understands things, he goes to people, listens to their problems and people walk with him, they were scared.

Priyanka began her speech by recalling her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s last trip in May 1991. She said that minutes after the gun cart carrying Rajiv’s mortal remains left the Teen Murti Bhavan, Rahul said insisted on getting out of the vehicle. My mother told him that safety was also not a concern at the time. But he insisted that I tell my mother to let him down.

Rahul got out of the vehicle and started walking behind the army truck. From Teen Murti to here, he walked behind his father’s corpse under the hot sun and arrived here and he lit the funeral pyre. This image is still fresh in my mind, my father’s body was wrapped in the national flag. This martyr father is insulted in Parliament, this martyr’s son is called anti-national, you call him Mir Jafar, his mother is insulted, your ministers insult my mother in Parliament, one of your chief ministers says that Rahul Gandhi does not know his father is.

Priyanka went on to say: Your Prime Minister is asking Parliament why this family is not keeping Nehru’s surname, the whole family is insulted, the customs of the Kashmiri Pandit community are insulted. Following the custom of Kashmiri Pandits, a son wears a pagdi after his father’s death, carrying forward the tradition of his family. But there’s no case against you, you don’t get a two-year sentence, you don’t get kicked out of Parliament, you don’t get barred from running for office for many years.

The Congress leader said her family remained silent despite the repeated insults. What did my brother do? He approached Modi in parliament and hugged him. He said I don’t hate you I don’t have any hate for you, our ideologies are different but our ideology is not hate How much respect will you give to a person? (how much will you insult a man)? Is this the tradition of our country?

Priyanka said Congress icons laid the foundation for Indian democracy. The Congress fought for the freedom of India and today we are also fighting for the freedom of the country.

The Congress leader said she was unable to understand what was going through people’s minds and why they weren’t protesting. Can’t they see what’s going on? Aren’t you able to see that all your wealth is plundered? It is given to one person, it is given to a handful of industrialists. Who owns this wealth? Is it the wealth of Rahul Gandhis? It is your wealth that the power packs built for you are sold to them, given away one after another. Your employment comes from these UAPs, small businesses and small traders No big Adani can give you jobs, they will only snatch your jobs away from you. So why are you not able to understand. You pay Rs 1000 for a bottle of gas and here all your wealth is given away?

Vadra said Rahul was only trying to raise the voice of the people and fight for their rights. while the BJP tried to distract from pressing issues and spread misinformation. The person who filed the case against Rahul Gandhi in Surat had approached the court asking for a stay He was granted a stay on his own case for one year A week after Rahul Gandhi’s speech on Adani in Parliament, he approached court to reopen the case. A month later, the judge sentences Rahul to two years in prison. How many people languish in prisons without a hearing? In this case, hearing, judgment, conviction, everything was so fast. And the next day you said he cannot contest for eight years he will be expelled from Parliament.

Thanking all the political parties who have given their support to her brother, Priyanka said, “We must all unite now because the country is in danger. The wealth of the country is given to one person and the whole government rises up to save that person

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP for its accusation that Rahul insulted other backward classes (OBCs) with his remark for which he was convicted and asked why the ruling party was pained if fugitives such as Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are criticized. .

They talk about OBC now, is Lalit Modi OBC, is Nirav Modi OBC, is Mehul Choksi OBC? They ran away with people’s money. If they are fugitives, why do you suffer if they are criticized? You (BJP) punish the person who works to save the country and send abroad those who loot the country, Kharge said.