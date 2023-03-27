Politics
In the 99th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister talks about organ donation and welcomes relatives of donors
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 99th Mann Ki Baat the address to the nation highlighted the importance of organ donation and welcomed the families of the late Ababat Kaur and Snehalata Chowdhary, who donated their organs after their deaths.
He tied his speech around the theme of women’s empowerment; appreciated the spirit of Sabka Prayas in solar-powered housing societies; and said that the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam brought out the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat, adding that a Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam was also organized.
Mr. Modi said that the Mann Ki Baat The show was due to air its 100th episode in its next segment and said it looked forward to audience suggestions on topics to discuss.
During the speech on Sunday, the prime minister spoke about Amritsar-based couple Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Supreet Kaur, who he said were lucky enough to have a daughter. In the couple’s conversation with the PM, they said they named her Ababat because of her connotation of service to others.
Ababat died 39 days after birth. Mr Modi hailed the parents’ decision to donate his organs and save the lives of foreigners in need. Likewise, the Prime Minister spoke to the son of the late Chowdhary, who was killed in a road accident, and hailed the family’s decision to donate his organs, which saved the life of four people and gave two others the power to see.
The Prime Minister also spoke about India’s progress in empowering women, highlighting the achievements of the country’s first locomotive driver, Surekha Yadav; the first elected women legislators in the history of Nagalands; recent Oscar winners Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves; and the India Women’s Under-19 Cricket Team, among others.
Mr Modi also made a special mention of the women of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams who responded to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. He also mentioned the accolades India had received globally for deploying an all-female platoon in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force.
The Prime Minister also highlighted how Group Captain Shalija Dhami became the first female Indian Air Force officer to achieve a command post in a combat unit, and how Army Captain Shiva Chauhan Indian had become the first female officer to be assigned to Siachen.
Speaking about the spirit of Sabka Prayas in India’s transition to solar energy, the Prime Minister mentioned two housing companies, one in Pune and the other in Daman and Diu, who had decided to switch solar powered.
Mr. Modi also mentioned that similarly, events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam highlight the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat, and given its success, a similar Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam will be held throughout Gujarat from April 17 to 30. .
Mr Modi said that for years many people from Saurashtra lived in parts of Tamil Nadu and their families kept some of their traditions in their daily life and food. Speaking of a Madurai-based man, the Prime Minister said he appreciated the efforts to build relations between Saurashtra and the Tamils.
He said after a thousand years for the first time someone thought about the relations between Saurashtra and Tamils and highlighted the people who settled in Tamil Nadu from Saurashtra, the Prime Minister said .
The Prime Minister also congratulated the winners of the successful national essay writing competition on Assamese freedom fighter Lachit Borphukan, who he said had received over 40 lakh submissions in a total of 23 languages, and was a another example of the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.
The Prime Minister also appreciated the progress made in agriculture by farmers in Jammu and Kashmir compared to those in Srinagar, who formed an agricultural producers’ organization to grow and sell lotus stalks or born to those in Bhadarwah of Doda district who have started growing lavender as part of the government’s flavor mission.
Mr. Modi also mentioned the inauguration of the great Sharada temple in Kupwara and congratulated the people of J&K for this auspicious undertaking.
