PM Modi congratulates ISRO on the launch of 36 satellites | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) along with other public space agencies for the successful launch of India’s largest launch rocket Mark-III (LVM3)/OneWeb mission India-2 with 36 satellites. He said the recent launch has reinforced India’s leading role as a global provider of commercial launch services in the true spirit of Aatmanirbharta. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI) Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on another successful launch of LVM3 with 36 @OneWeb satellites. This reinforces India’s leading role as a global provider of commercial launch services in the true spirit of Aatmanirbharta, Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. LVM3 is a three-stage rocket and its first and second stages are fired using liquid fuel and the third using the cryogenic engine. This is the second commercial launch of a batch of 36 first-generation satellites weighing 5,805 kg. The first batch of an equal number of satellites was launched on October 23, 2022. These satellites will be placed in a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of approximately 87.4 degrees. The UK-based Network Access Association Limited (OneWeb) has signed an agreement to launch 72 satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO). OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments and businesses. This is the 18th launch for OneWeb and the second this year for ISRO.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

