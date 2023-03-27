PM Modi still targets Gandhis. Why isn’t he disqualified, asks Maha Cong chief





Nagpur: Following Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case, Maharashtra Congress Speaker Nana Patole on Sunday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not facing a similar action for constantly criticizing Sonia Gandhi and the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He said Rahul Gandhi was being punished for becoming the voice of the people and added that his disqualification went against democratic values. Nagpur District Congress Committee members and party workers led by Patole, former Union Minister Vilas Muttemwar and other leaders staged a one-day protest ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ in Sanvidhan Square to show their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. “Democracy in the country is facing a great threat due to the autocratic rule of the government led by Modi. Rahul Gandhi had constantly raised the issue of fugitive economic offenders Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, who fled with the country’s money. This is what the opposition is doing and it is the duty of the government to respond,” Patole told a press conference during the protest. “The prime minister of the country has constantly attacked the Gandhi family and their ministers (BJP) have insulted former congresswoman Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. They call Rahul Gandhi anti-national, forgetting that he is the grandson of a freedom fighter and the son of a martyr. They are targeting family members who have sacrificed their lives and this fight is against this mindset of labeling a nationalist as anti-national,” he alleged. Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison for calling Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi thieves, he claimed. “I want to ask why there is no action against Prime Minister Modi, who is constantly attacking Sonia Gandhi and calling Rajiv Gandhi ‘chor’ (thief)? Why is he not getting this kind of punishment? He asked. Rahul Gandhi was becoming the voice of the people, and disqualifying him from the Lok Sabha went against the values ​​of democracy and injustice towards him, Patole said. The Congress leader has announced that a huge rally will be held on March 29 against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at various locations across India. Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a Surat court in Gujarat. The court sentenced Gandhi to two years in prison in the defamation case for his remarks about the “Modi surname” during a 2019 poll in Karnataka. However, the court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal to a higher court.

