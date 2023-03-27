Joined BJP for: Khushbu Sundar amid row over his Modi tweet | Latest India News





BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, who was targeted by Congress for her 2018 tweet criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said on Sunday that she rectified her stance a long time ago and that is why she joined the saffron party to support its cause. BJP leader Khushbu Sundar addresses the media. (ANI file) The congresswoman added that she did not hesitate to apologize. Read also : Khushbu Sundar’s old tweet goes viral as Rahul Gandhi is convicted and disqualified Responding to a message from senior reporter N Ram, Sundar said: I had my opinion which had long since changed with greater awareness. I had since rectified my position and that is why I even joined the BJP to support their cause. I therefore have no hesitation in apologizing and I have evolved for a long time. Let them have fun beating the dead snake! Following Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP for equating the Modi surname with “thieves”, the party was quick to hit out at Khushbu’s old tweet. Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a Twitter post on Saturday morning: “Are you going to ask one of your followers named Modi to also file a defamation suit against Khushbu Sundar?” The actor-turned-politician hit back at the opposition party saying she was then speaking the leader’s language as she was told to and questioned her desperation. She has not deleted the five-year-old social media post and will not now, she said. Sundar said it revealed how desperate the opposition party was. The National Commission for Women (NCW) member’s 2018 tweet went viral and she did not delete the post. Sundar, also a member of the BJP’s National Executive Committee who left the Congress party and joined the Saffron organization in 2020, posted a tweet in 2018 saying “…Let’s change the meaning of #Modi to corruption…agreed better.” Explaining the tweet, Khushbu said: “I was in the Congress party then and just doing my duty as Congress spokesperson. This is the language we were supposed to speak and this is exactly what I was doing. I was following the party leader.It’s his language. “Not only does this show how desperate they (the Congress party) are, but it reveals their level of ignorance about the issue they are raising,” she told the PTI news agency. When asked if she saw anything wrong with insulting the “Modi” surname, she replied, “Rahul Gandhi stooped to the level of calling all Modis thieves, I only used the term “Corruption”. The Congress party is unable to see the But if they have the courage, I challenge the Congress leadership to press charges against me and I will confront them legally. Sundar also pointed out that the Congress Party has never liked her appreciating the positive steps taken by the ruling BJP. (With agency contributions)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Have 11 years of experience in print and digital media. Write about politics, defense and global affairs, and keep an eye out for human interest stories.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/joined-bjp-to-khushbu-sundar-amid-row-over-her-modi-tweet-101679851156129.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related