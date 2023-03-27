On Sankalp Satyagraha Congress day, Priyanka Gandhi says Narendra Modi is a coward

On Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a coward during the party’s one-day rally in Delhi protesting Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, who was the MP for Wayanad, was disqualified on Friday, just a day after a Gujarat court sentenced him to two years in prison in a defamation case for his remarks about prime ministers’ surnames .

Under the Representation of the People Act 1951, a lawmaker sentenced to a prison term of two years or more faces disqualification from the date of his conviction until six years after serving his sentence.

Opposition leaders alleged the action against Gandhi was politically motivated, while legal experts speaking to Scroll felt that the Congress leaders’ comments did not defame everyone with the Modi surname.

On Sunday, hundreds of congressmen and senior party leaders launched a sit-in protest called Sankalp Satyagraha at Raj Ghat, the nation’s capital’s memorial to Mahatma Gandhi. Members of Congress defied restraining orders imposed by Delhi police under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which prohibits the gathering of four or more people.

Addressing party members, Vadra said file a complaint against me, put me in jail too, but the truth is that the Prime Minister of India is a coward. He is arrogant. This country has a very old tradition of teaching arrogant rulers a lesson.

She also accused party members Bharatiya Janata and Modi of insulting her family members in parliament.

My family fed the democracy of this country with their blood, Vadra said. Those who think they can threaten us with insults or use central agencies against us are wrong. We will not be threatened. We will fight with more strength.

Congress alleged that the action against Gandhi was a consequence of his request for a parliamentary inquiry to examine the allegations against the Adani Group.

A report by US firm Hindenburg Research in January alleged the conglomerate had misused offshore tax havens and manipulated stocks. The Adani Group rejected the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

Vadra said Sunday she couldn’t understand why an allegation of large-scale corruption hadn’t compelled the public to protest.

Are they [public] not able to see what is going on? she asked. Aren’t you able to see that all your wealth is plundered? It is given to one person, it is given to a handful of industrialists. Who owns this wealth? Is it the wealth of Rahul Gandhis? It’s your wealth, PSUs [Public Sector Undertakings] built for you are sold to them, given to them one after another.

She added that public sector enterprises, small businesses and small traders are essential for job creation.

No big Adani can give you jobs, they will only snatch your jobs away from you, the politician said. So why aren’t you able to understand? You pay Rs 1,000 for a bottle of gas and here all your wealth is given away.

She also questioned the timing of the verdict of the Gujarat courts against Gandhi.

The person who filed the lawsuit against Rahul Gandhi in Surat had approached the court asking for a stay, Vadra said. He got a reprieve on his own case for a year. A week after Rahul Gandhi’s speech on Adani in parliament, he went to court to reopen the case. A month later, the judge sentences Rahul to two years in prison.

In a blistering attack on parliament in February, Gandhi accused the prime minister of breaking rules to help the Adani Group and raised questions about his relationship with conglomerate chief Gautam Adani.

On Sunday, Vadra said that at a time when several trials are languishing in prisons without a hearing, the court heard the case against Gandhi and even passed the order quickly.

In the same vein, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP of targeting political opponents.

Rahul Gandhi fights for ordinary people, he said. The statement [on Modi surname] was given by Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka but the matter was transferred to Gujarat. The BJP did not have the power to file a defamation suit in Karnataka.

The Congress leader said the BJP’s accusation that Gandhi insulted other backward classes by referring to thieves as having the surname Modi is baseless. The Rajya Sabha MP also asked why the ruling party is hurt if fugitives such as Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are criticized.

They talk about OBC now, is Lalit Modi OBC, is Nirav Modi OBC, is Mehul Choksi OBC? Kharge asked. They ran away with people’s money. You [BJP] punish the person who works to save the country and send those who plunder the country abroad.

At a press conference on Saturday, Gandhi said he had been disqualified from parliament because Modi was afraid of his upcoming speech. Even if they permanently disqualify me, I will continue to do my job, he said. Disqualify me for life, imprison me for life, I will continue.