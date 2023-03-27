Rahul Gandhi – Narendra Modi fears my speech: Rahul Gandhi

The former congress speaker said he would continue to question that partnership and did not fear threats, disqualification or jail.

Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that the reason for the decision to have him disqualified from parliament was his questioning of Narendra Modis’ relationship with businessman Gautam Adani, and claimed the prime minister was scared.

My job is to protect the democracy of this country, to save the institutions, to protect the voice of the people and to speak the truth about people like Adani. I will continue to do so regardless of the obstacles or the pressure, he said.

Speaking in public for the first time after his conviction in a defamation case and his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Rahul said: I was disqualified because the Prime Minister was afraid of my upcoming speech on Adani in Parliament. He is terrified.

He added: That’s why all this game of distraction and disqualification. But Modi ka Adani se kya rishta hai, I will keep asking. It’s a partnership and we won’t back down until we get the answer. Rahul then questioned the source of an investment with Adani Group.

Someone invested Rs 20,000 crore ($2.5 billion) in Adani Group through front companies. This money does not belong to Adani. Whose is this money? He asked.

Rahul added: If they think they can silence me through harassment and jail threats, they are wrong. They don’t understand me yet. They are used to everyone being afraid of them. It’s not my story.

Rather than demoralizing Congress, Rahul’s disqualification appears to have energized it while convincing other opposition parties of the need for a collective response to what they see as a dictatorial move.

An exuberant and combative Rahul said he was excited about the new opportunities. He wondered why the government wasn’t worried about money coming from shell companies for a group that is a key player in the defense industry, or the involvement of a controversial Chinese national.

Why doesn’t the Ministry of Defense ask who the money is for? Rahul asked.

Rahul said all BJP leaders knew about Modis’ relationship with Adani but were too scared to ask questions and were only focused on their assigned task of diverting attention from the issue.

Responding to a question about the political fallout of his disqualification, he said: Modi panicked and handed a big gun to the opposition. Now, a question has sprung up in people’s minds: why are the government and the BJP so desperate to protect Adani?

He added: People know that Adani is corrupt. But they want to know why the Prime Minister is doing so much to protect this corrupt businessman.

BJP leaders said attacking Adani is attacking India. People ask, is Adani the country and Adani country? BJP may protect Modi but why is he protecting Adani? Because aap hi Adani ho (Modi is Adani).

By identifying Modi with Adani, Rahul seemed to weave a political narrative for future battles. He insisted he was not worried about his membership in parliament and refused to answer questions on legal matters.

He was troubled by repeated questions about the BJP’s accusation that he defamed OBCs with his comment reported in 2019 about how all these thieves have the same Modi surname.

At one point, he asked a reporter not to divert attention from the main issue on behalf of the BJP.

The problem is not OBC or what I said in London. I did not ask for the intervention of foreign powers and the ministers are lying. The problem is where the Rs 20,000 crore comes from. I will keep asking this question, he said.

It is not fashionable in politics to tell the truth. But I will continue to tell the truth. It’s in my genes. This is my tapasya. This country has given me love and respect and I will continue to fight for the country.

Rahul thanked the political parties who showed solidarity with him and hopes to work with them in the future. This disqualification of Rahuls as an MP galvanized Congress was also visible on the ground.

Many senior party leaders as well as Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel were at Rahuls’ press conference, and the party headquarters was packed with workers chanting slogans against the Modis dictatorship.

The Congress is planning one-day satyagrahas in all state and district headquarters on Sunday, with all top leaders attending. Party workers are to hold dharnas in front of Gandhi statues or other important places from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to protest against the autocratic attitude of the Modi government.