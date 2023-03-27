Connect with us

Politics

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Modi hails India’s success in renewable energy

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Modi hails India’s success in renewable energy

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 99th edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio program on Sunday, the third address to the nation through his monthly program. He talked about India’s success in renewable energy, women empowerment, organ donation awareness, Covid-19 pandemic and many other important topics.

The program takes place every month on the last Sunday, through which PM Modi interacts with the nation. Its first broadcast aired on October 3, 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making special arrangements for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat which will take place on April 30.

A look at the main takeaways from PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

1) Organ donation: Prime Minister Modi said organ donation has become a very important way to give someone life. It is said that when a person donates their body after death, it creates a possibility for eight to nine people to have a new life. It is a matter of satisfaction that today the awareness of organ donation is also increasing in the country. In 2013, there were less than five thousand cases of organ donation in our country; but in 2022 that number has risen to over fifteen thousand,” he said.

2) Renewable energy: He said people all over the world are talking about India’s phenomenal success in renewable energy. Our scientific understanding of the power of the Sun, the traditions of Sun worship, are rarely seen elsewhere. This spirit of ‘Sabka Prayas’ drives India’s Solar Mission forward today. Diu has become the first district in India to use 100% clean energy for all day-to-day needs. »

3) Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: The Prime Minister has said that “Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam” will run from April 17-30. A few months ago, such a tradition started in Kashi. During the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, the age-old historical and cultural ties between Kashi and the Tamil region were celebrated. When we get to know each other and get to know each other, this feeling of unity grows stronger. With this spirit of unity, ‘Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam’ will be held in different parts of Gujarat next month.”

4) Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmir people connected with agriculture are spreading the scent of its success these days, Prime Minister Modi has said. Farmers had been engaged in traditional maize cultivation for decades, but some farmers thought they were doing something different. They turned to floriculture, that is, the cultivation of flowers. Today, about two thousand five hundred farmers grow lavender here. They were also organized through the central government’s Flavor Mission. This new crop has significantly increased farmers’ incomes.”

5) Empowerment of women: He said the country’s girls are raising the flag of their bravery in all three armed forces. Group Captain Shalija Dhami has become the first female Air Force officer to earn a combat unit command appointment. She has a flying experience of about 3000 hours. Likewise, brave Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army became the first female officer to be posted to Siachen. Shiva will be stationed for three months in Siachen where the temperature drops to minus sixty (-60) degrees.”

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mann-ki-baat-highlights-pm-modi-hails-india-s-success-in-renewable-energy-field-11679809387353.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: