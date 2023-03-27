Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Modi hails India’s success in renewable energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 99th edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio program on Sunday, the third address to the nation through his monthly program. He talked about India’s success in renewable energy, women empowerment, organ donation awareness, Covid-19 pandemic and many other important topics.

The program takes place every month on the last Sunday, through which PM Modi interacts with the nation. Its first broadcast aired on October 3, 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making special arrangements for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat which will take place on April 30.

A look at the main takeaways from PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

1) Organ donation: Prime Minister Modi said organ donation has become a very important way to give someone life. It is said that when a person donates their body after death, it creates a possibility for eight to nine people to have a new life. It is a matter of satisfaction that today the awareness of organ donation is also increasing in the country. In 2013, there were less than five thousand cases of organ donation in our country; but in 2022 that number has risen to over fifteen thousand,” he said.

2) Renewable energy: He said people all over the world are talking about India’s phenomenal success in renewable energy. Our scientific understanding of the power of the Sun, the traditions of Sun worship, are rarely seen elsewhere. This spirit of ‘Sabka Prayas’ drives India’s Solar Mission forward today. Diu has become the first district in India to use 100% clean energy for all day-to-day needs. »

3) Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: The Prime Minister has said that “Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam” will run from April 17-30. A few months ago, such a tradition started in Kashi. During the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, the age-old historical and cultural ties between Kashi and the Tamil region were celebrated. When we get to know each other and get to know each other, this feeling of unity grows stronger. With this spirit of unity, ‘Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam’ will be held in different parts of Gujarat next month.”

4) Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmir people connected with agriculture are spreading the scent of its success these days, Prime Minister Modi has said. Farmers had been engaged in traditional maize cultivation for decades, but some farmers thought they were doing something different. They turned to floriculture, that is, the cultivation of flowers. Today, about two thousand five hundred farmers grow lavender here. They were also organized through the central government’s Flavor Mission. This new crop has significantly increased farmers’ incomes.”

5) Empowerment of women: He said the country’s girls are raising the flag of their bravery in all three armed forces. Group Captain Shalija Dhami has become the first female Air Force officer to earn a combat unit command appointment. She has a flying experience of about 3000 hours. Likewise, brave Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army became the first female officer to be posted to Siachen. Shiva will be stationed for three months in Siachen where the temperature drops to minus sixty (-60) degrees.”